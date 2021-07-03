 Skip to main content
Fort Ann defeats Salem in TCML baseball
Fort Ann defeats Salem in TCML baseball

Callon Sutliff pitched six strong innings in Fort Ann's 11-2 Tri-County Middle League baseball win over Salem.

FORT ANN 11, SALEM 2

League: TCML Baseball

Fort Ann;104;203;1 —;11;5;2

Salem;001;001;0 —;2;2;4

WP — Callon Sutliff (2-0). LP — Cary. 2B — Josh Dornan (FA), Cary (Sal).

Fort Ann highlights: Callon Sutliff 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 10 Ks, 2 RBIs, Josh Dornan 2-3, 2 BB, 4 R, Drew Ladd 1-2, 2 BB, 4 R, Riley Barnes RBI, R, Garrett Brown 2 RBIs.

Salem highlights: Yacabec 1-3, Cary 2B, R, Barrett R.

Records: Fort Ann 3-0, 3-0. Salem 0-3, 0-3.

Notes: Drew Ladd and Josh Dornan each scored four times. Sutliff and Garrett Brown both had 2 RBIs.

