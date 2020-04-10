Former Adirondack Red Wings coach Tom Webster dies at 71

Tom Webster, who helped lead the Adirondack Red Wings to their first Calder Cup as co-coach in 1981, has died at the age of 71.
The American Hockey League announced Webster's death on Friday.
Webster had a long career in hockey, including NHL coaching stints with the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings. His coaching career began in Glens Falls, where a fledgling team quickly rose to the top of the minor-league hockey world.
Webster joined the Adirondack Red Wings as player in the franchise's inaugural year of 1979-80. He was named an assistant coach in January of that season, and a month later, became co-head coach along with J.P LeBlanc after Bill Purcell was fired.
Webster and LeBlanc were reinstated as co-coaches in November of the following season after Wayne Maxner was promoted to coach Detroit. Adirondack finished the regular season 35-40-5, but went on to beat Binghamton, Hershey and Maine to claim the Calder Cup.
"He was a players' coach," said Claude Legris, a goaltender on that team who still lives in Glens Falls area. "He was very easy to deal with. He had an awful lot of knowledge of the game and he was an excellent player back in the day.
"As a coach, you couldn't do much better than Tommy. You could talk to him one on one, he was very accessible. Whatever the problem was, he was there for you."
The Red Wings had a veteran-laded roster in 1980-81 that included Dennis Polonich, Bill Hogaboam, Greg Joly, Ted Nolan, George Lyle and Peter Mahovlich. The team drew crowds of 6,000-plus for home games during the playoff run, setting the pace for a small-town franchise that lasted 20 years in the AHL.
Webster later coached the New York Rangers briefly and led the Los Angeles Kings for three seasons. He also coached for many years in junior hockey and the minor leagues. He served as an NHL assistant coach in Philadelphia, Hartford and Carolina.
During his playing days, Webster was a goal-scoring winger. He scored 220 goals in six seasons with the New England Whalers of the World Hockey Association and played 102 games in the NHL, according to hockeydb.com.
Webster is a member of the World Hockey Association Hall of Fame. He served as a scout for the Calgary Flames after his coaching days finished.
