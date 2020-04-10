Former Adirondack Red Wings coach Tom Webster dies at 71

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Tom Webster, who helped lead the Adirondack Red Wings to their first Calder Cup as co-coach in 1981, has died at the age of 71.

The American Hockey League announced Webster's death on Friday.

Webster had a long career in hockey, including NHL coaching stints with the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings. His coaching career began in Glens Falls, where a fledgling team quickly rose to the top of the minor-league hockey world.

Webster joined the Adirondack Red Wings as player in the franchise's inaugural year of 1979-80. He was named an assistant coach in January of that season, and a month later, became co-head coach along with J.P LeBlanc after Bill Purcell was fired.

Webster and LeBlanc were reinstated as co-coaches in November of the following season after Wayne Maxner was promoted to coach Detroit. Adirondack finished the regular season 35-40-5, but went on to beat Binghamton, Hershey and Maine to claim the Calder Cup.

"He was a players' coach," said Claude Legris, a goaltender on that team who still lives in Glens Falls area. "He was very easy to deal with. He had an awful lot of knowledge of the game and he was an excellent player back in the day.