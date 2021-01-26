Foothills Council ready for any decision by health departments, BOEs

“Roster sizes are capped and transportation is a major consideration,” he said.

Nolan also said the ADs had worked on several schedules to account for different scenarios once they get an OK from the county departments of health in the coming days. The league could even account for a school deciding to not play one or any winter sport.

“We’ll deal with curveballs as they come — if a county shuts down for a while, schools and athletic programs going on pause, that sort of thing,” Nolan said. “We have Plan A, Plan B, Plan C as far as schedules. An athletic administrator has to be flexible and think on the fly.”

There was even discussion of playing league championships, but Nolan said that would depend on when the league could start play.

Despite the short time frame, Nolan said he is confident the league can be ready to start competition as soon as allowed.

“Because of the caliber of ADs in the Foothills Council, if they told us we could start on Monday, we all could have it rolling on Feb. 1,” he said. “Realistically, I think if we got the guidance later this week or by early next week, by the next Monday we could be rolling.

“Kids and coaches aren’t looking for a 20-game season — they just want to play some games,” he added. “We’re all looking at how we can have a season and give kids a good, quality experience. But the health and safety of everyone is our utmost priority.”

