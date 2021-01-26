Foothills Council ready for any decision by health departments, BOEs

Steve Nolan is a careful man when it comes to shepherding the Foothills Council through the coronavirus pandemic that has upended interscholastic sports across the state.
The athletic directors of the Foothills’ 10 member schools met for four hours Tuesday afternoon to discuss every possible aspect of starting high-risk sports this winter. That all hinges on if the schools get a green light from the health departments of the six counties represented in the league.
“We’re keeping our cards close to our vest — we don’t want to assume or give false hope to people,” said Nolan, the president of the Foothills Council and athletic director at Amsterdam. “We think we have good plans that are aligned with the state and Section II guidelines.”
A call to Adirondack League president Dan Ward was not returned before deadline.
On Friday, the state Department of Health said the higher-risk sports — basketball, wrestling and ice hockey — that had been on hold could begin practice on Feb. 1. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association released guidelines for each sport.
However, going forward with sports amid a pandemic is up to the approval of local health authorities, who have not yet made their decisions.
“We’re just waiting for some definitive guidance from our respective departments of health,” Nolan said. “I’ve been told they’re trying to work collaboratively on guidelines for us. … We’re hoping to give the high-risk sports — basketball, hockey and wrestling — as close to a regular season as we can.”
The winter sports season in Section II must fit in before March 13, according to the new dates for condensed interscholastic sports seasons, which were announced by the section on Tuesday. Low-risk sports bowling, alpine and Nordic skiing, and boys swimming were approved for competition in December.
The March 13 end date for winter sports is two weeks later than the original proposal.
The Section II press release also said the “Fall II season” — where high-risk sports like football and volleyball were moved from the fall — is scheduled to run from March 7 to May. The spring sports season is set for May 3 to June 25. However, baseball practice would begin on April 28 because of the 10 required practice rule.
The section also encouraged play within leagues, the section and contiguous regions, and strongly discouraged playing competition from other states. Section II officials also mandated that masks be worn at all times, unless for official medical reasons.
Nolan said the Foothills Council was concentrating on varsity and junior varsity basketball, and varsity wrestling and ice hockey. Hockey has the added problem of using rinks and arenas that are not associated with the schools, so that adds another layer to consider.
Nolan added that there will be no modified sports for the Foothills winter season, and indoor track would not happen because college venues in the Capital District are not available.
“Roster sizes are capped and transportation is a major consideration,” he said.
Nolan also said the ADs had worked on several schedules to account for different scenarios once they get an OK from the county departments of health in the coming days. The league could even account for a school deciding to not play one or any winter sport.
“We’ll deal with curveballs as they come — if a county shuts down for a while, schools and athletic programs going on pause, that sort of thing,” Nolan said. “We have Plan A, Plan B, Plan C as far as schedules. An athletic administrator has to be flexible and think on the fly.”
There was even discussion of playing league championships, but Nolan said that would depend on when the league could start play.
Despite the short time frame, Nolan said he is confident the league can be ready to start competition as soon as allowed.
“Because of the caliber of ADs in the Foothills Council, if they told us we could start on Monday, we all could have it rolling on Feb. 1,” he said. “Realistically, I think if we got the guidance later this week or by early next week, by the next Monday we could be rolling.
“Kids and coaches aren’t looking for a 20-game season — they just want to play some games,” he added. “We’re all looking at how we can have a season and give kids a good, quality experience. But the health and safety of everyone is our utmost priority.”
