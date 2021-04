Foothills Council names girls swimming all-stars

Queensbury swimmers claimed 10 first-team spots on the Foothills Council girls swimming all-star team, including all three relays.

Anna Bearor, Allie Johnston and Sarah Little each earned first-team recognition on two relays and two individual events.

Bearor was a first-teamer in the 200-yard individual medley, the 100 butterfly, and the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Johnston was recognized in the 100 free, 100 backstroke and the 200 medley and 400 free relays. Little earned top honors in the 500 free, 100 breaststroke, and 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Also named to the first team from Queensbury were Sadie Giumarra in the 200 freestyle and 400 free relay, Emily Felton in the 200 medley and 200 free relays, Susie Boczar in the 200 medley relay and Eliza Lockwood in the 400 free relay.

Glens Falls' Kailey Gayton was the first-team selection in the 500 freestyle, and Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls' Annabelle Lindsay in diving.

