Football, volleyball bumped to spring season

State sports officials have announced that high school football, volleyball and competitive cheer seasons will be delayed until at least March 1.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association made the announcement Wednesday night, half an hour before an online press conference. The organization said the decision was made by elected officers because of concerns associated with high-risk fall sports.

Low- and moderate-risk sports — soccer, cross country, field hockey, golf and tennis — are scheduled to go forward starting with practice on Sept 21.

"We’ve spent two days speaking with nearly 500 athletic directors across the state and it’s clear that administering high-risk fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic presents a significant challenge for our member schools,” Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director, said in a press release. “These are unprecedented times and unfortunately, difficult decisions will have to be made to address this ongoing crisis. We continue to stay committed to providing support to our member schools and quality participation experiences for the students we serve.”