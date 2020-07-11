FLASHBACK: They never believed they could lose

Now, they were champions.

"We grew as a team, we jelled, we came together," Luongo said, still carrying around that Instamatic camera he had used a day earlier on the plane. "There were a lot of one and two-goal games at the end of the season that we won that we wouldn't have won earlier."

And you know what? Those hockey crazies up in Newfoundland, they stayed for the whole thing, politely applauding a job well done. Why not? They were the only fans who got to see Adirondack at its best or at its "Bester" — as the signs in the Civic Center might say.

The Adirondack Red Wings were the best in the American Hockey League.

That was all that Melrose wanted all along.

"Barry was a prophet as far as that was concerned," Luongo said. "He wanted us to be the best team going into the playoffs and that's what we were."

At the end, too.

That was the goal.

That was the realization.