FLASHBACK: The return of the gunner

Post-Star editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He spent his first 11 years at The Post-Star as sports editor. He has selected a few of his favorite sports columns to run over the next two weeks.

LOUDONVILLE — The gunners.

The shooters.

The guys who don’t just score points, they pour them in.

They get the headlines, they set the records and they get the attention from the college basketball coaches. But their college careers don’t always turn out the same way.

Joe Girard Jr. of Glens Falls was one of those players. When he was playing for his father at St. Mary’s three years ago, he averaged more than 30 points per game. He played his senior year at Shenendehowa — a Class A school — and still averaged over 20 per game. He finished his high school career as the third leading scorer in Section II boys basketball history.

There was interest among Division I schools, but when the final decision had to be made, Girard opted for Division II LeMoyne. He has no regrets.