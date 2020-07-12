FLASHBACK: The return of the gunner

Post-Star editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He spent his first 11 years at The Post-Star as sports editor. He has selected a few of his favorite sports columns to run over the next two weeks.
LOUDONVILLE — The gunners.
The shooters.
The guys who don’t just score points, they pour them in.
They get the headlines, they set the records and they get the attention from the college basketball coaches. But their college careers don’t always turn out the same way.
Joe Girard Jr. of Glens Falls was one of those players. When he was playing for his father at St. Mary’s three years ago, he averaged more than 30 points per game. He played his senior year at Shenendehowa — a Class A school — and still averaged over 20 per game. He finished his high school career as the third leading scorer in Section II boys basketball history.
There was interest among Division I schools, but when the final decision had to be made, Girard opted for Division II LeMoyne. He has no regrets.
“Last year was just a storybook year for me,” Girard said. “I played in like 25 games out of 29. I ended up being the rookie of the year in the league and in the ECAC. I led the league in threes. It was just a storybook freshman year. You usually don’t expect to play until you are a junior or a senior at this level. Once you get to college, you realize how tough it is just to play Division III basketball. One in a million make it to the pros and there are just so many great players out there that at each level it is just great basketball.”
The opposite has been true for former Gloversville star Chris Ciaccio who is a good friend of Girard’s.
Another gunner.
The premier scorer in Section II history.
Ciaccio accepted a Division I ride from Willian & Mary but did not return to the school this year because the basketball coaches wanted him to stop playing baseball and concentrate on basketball. Ciaccio is currently attending Fulton Montgomery Community College in Johnstown and Girard says Ciaccio is fielding offers for a baseball scholarship in the south for the spring semester.
Girard, on the other hand, is staying right where he is.
“I scored 2,000 points in high school and most kids don’t score 1,000,” Girard said. “I’m on a pace to score 1,000 in college, so I can’t complain.”
Girard averaged 9.9 points per game last year and shot an impressive 43.8 percent from 3-point range. But his sophomore year has had a bit of a stutter-step start.
Girard had to sit out a two-game NCAA suspension at the start of the season for playing two games in an unsanctioned league in Queensbury over the summer.
“You know the Queensbury Racquet Club Indoor Nautilus Basketball league in the summer? I went and played in that league and I thought they had all the paperwork but they never got sanctioned,” Girard explained. “I got caught on a technicality, so I had to sit out the first two games.”
LeMoyne won both of those games in the St. Rose tournament in Albany with 6-foot-3 freshman Mike Montesano in the lineup. Girard came back to score 20 points in the next game, a double overtime loss to Franklin Pierce, but had only three in a loss to Massachusetts-Lowell in the next game. He came off the bench again Wednesday night against Siena and scored eight points, while Montesano led the team with 19 points.
“I’ve got to win my position back in practice and play hard,” Girard said, “but right now, my role is to come off the bench and give a spark to the
Most of the time Wednesday against Siena, Girard was having a hard time finding an open shot against Siena’s tough man-to-man defense — especially when 6-foot-6 Brian Bidlingmyre was guarding him. He hit 3 of 7 shots for the night and was 2-for-5 from his favorite spot — downtown.
“We have a lot of guys who can take it to the hoop, take it inside,” Girard said. “I’m the guy who is the deep threat to open it up.
“But I’m no longer just a shooter,” Girard added. “I can do other things. I’ve gotten a lot better defensively. I’m no longer a liability on defense, I’m an asset. I’m the leading rebounder among the guards. I’ve gotten a lot stronger. I’m the strongest guy pound for pound on the team. I was bench pressing 215 (pounds) and I weigh like 165 (pounds). The hard work in the off-season has paid off in my overall game. I’m more of an all-around player.”
But most of all, he’s still playing — and loving every minute of it.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!