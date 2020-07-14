FLASHBACK: The game that brought us all together again

Post-Star editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He spent his first 11 years at the Post-Star as sports editor. He has selected a few of his favorite sports columns to run over the next two weeks.
In the end, this had little to do with basketball.
Really.
This was a town hall meeting surrounding 10 kids in shorts. This was part church social, part Fourth of July picnic, part high school reunion.
It was all around you right from the start as each person made their way through the crowded concourse at the Glens Falls Civic Center.
The going was slow because of all the hugs and handshakes.
Neighbor meeting neighbor, old friends finding each other, connecting again after years, and each one of them saying to the other: “Isn’t this great?” “It is,” came the response over and over again.
These were Christmas-morning smiles.
The old building was filled like it rarely is anymore and the reasons had little to do with a great basketball team or the expectations of a taut back-and-forth game.
The reasons were as varied and personal as the number of people in attendance.
Turn around and the guy behind you told the story about the time he and his friends — all around 30 — took Jimmer on their team in a pickup game at Crandall Park and he was the best player there — at the age of 12.
The people next to you mention they are cousins.
In front of you are a couple of people that followed Jimmer all through high school and next to them is a guy who played basketball with his father at the YMCA.
Everyone had a story, a connection, and a reason to be there. These were 7,000 friends touching base with their nephew home from college. The basketball was really an afterthought.
His introduction — never had one person needed something less — might have been enough for most people. He was the first player of the night and the standing ovation said it all.
The message was clear that those in attendance approve of the path he has carved in the real world and we can’t wait to see where it will lead him next.
He stood tall on the court with one hand raised in appreciation of our appreciation just as he had done so many times as a teenager.
He seemed to know instinctively what he meant to this community, but more importantly, he seemed to understand that he wouldn’t be the person he is today without so many of the people in that building last night.
That’s pretty darn rare.
“Isn’t this great?”
You heard it again and again as this little drama played out over two hours where his play on the court did not disappoint.
He scored the first seven points for Brigham Young.
He dazzled everyone with a behind-the-back pass in the second half that led to a BYU lay-up.
The players around him are bigger than in high school, but his presence is the same, his game as smooth and effortless as ever. As hard as it is to believe, he has gotten better.
As BYU pulled away late in the game, all that was left was the final curtain call.
The place rose again in unison and the game stopped as Jimmer walked slowly to the BYU bench appreciating every second of the ovation.
Even the players still playing seemed to be looking on in awe of the romance between native son and community.
They took it all in and from somewhere around you, you heard it again from one of the spectators:
“Isn’t this great?”
