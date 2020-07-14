FLASHBACK: The game that brought us all together again

The people next to you mention they are cousins.

In front of you are a couple of people that followed Jimmer all through high school and next to them is a guy who played basketball with his father at the YMCA.

Everyone had a story, a connection, and a reason to be there. These were 7,000 friends touching base with their nephew home from college. The basketball was really an afterthought.

His introduction — never had one person needed something less — might have been enough for most people. He was the first player of the night and the standing ovation said it all.

The message was clear that those in attendance approve of the path he has carved in the real world and we can’t wait to see where it will lead him next.

He stood tall on the court with one hand raised in appreciation of our appreciation just as he had done so many times as a teenager.

He seemed to know instinctively what he meant to this community, but more importantly, he seemed to understand that he wouldn’t be the person he is today without so many of the people in that building last night.

That’s pretty darn rare.

“Isn’t this great?”