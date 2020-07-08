FLASHBACK: Small-town boy delivered big time

What was it like to know that it still meant so much to so many people, and it always would?

When Podres beat the Yankees, it was like Bucky Dent beating the Red Sox.

Nothing he did before and nothing he did after would ever matter quite as much.

The reality was that he was a better pitcher afterward. He won 18 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1961 and was selected for four different all-star games after 1955.

When his career ended, he became a pitching coach, taught Frank Viola a change-up and predicted great things for a young Phillies pitcher named Curt Schilling.

The young pitchers loved him, and I think he took great delight when they discovered that he had beaten the mighty Yankees in Game 7 and came to him to know what that was like.

But they had to go to him. He never volunteered the information.

While Podres was legend, he was certainly imperfect off the field.

He was a chain smoker, battled alcoholism, loved to gamble and struggled to put two sentences together without at least one expletive.

That was Johnny. Rough, gruff and fun to be around.