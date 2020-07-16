FLASHBACK: Remembering Jeffry

Post-Star editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He spent his first 11 years at The Post-Star as sports editor. He has selected a few of his memorable sports columns to run over the next two weeks.
By the time Jeff Morrison answered the door, his apartment was already a cloud of cigarette smoke.
He was nervous.
It wasn’t yet noon and the cigarettes were coming one after another. When he wasn’t smoking, he gulped from a tall glass of cola. There was so much to say, so much ground to cover, so much he had to do, so much he wanted other people to know.
“We’re doing this because of my son,” Morrison said.
They were the first words out of his mouth. They were difficult words to say even now, two years later.
Behind him was a large poster-size photograph of a young boy standing in the kitchen with the baseball uniform of a Queensbury Little League All-Star. There is a look of pride, a look of innocent happiness in the photograph. Below the photograph is a poster of Jeffry’s favorite movie “Field of Dreams.” On the poster, the words read “Heaven is where dreams come true.”
The juxtaposition is not a coincidence.
On Friday, Oct. 11, 1991, Jeffry Dan Morrison II was riding his bicycle on Dixon Ave. in Queensbury where he lived with his mother.
“It was 3:15 in the afternoon,” Morrison said, taking a long drag on another cigarette.
It was every parent’s nightmare.
There was a collision with a car. Jeffry was thrown from his bicycle.
There was massive head trauma, yet young Jeffry clung to life.
Jeffry was an athlete. His favorite sport — like his dad’s — was baseball. And he was good. Very good.
Morrison puts down his cola and shows the photo of young Jeffry swinging a baseball bat at age 2.
“Look how big he is,” Morrison says. “Look how perfect the mechanics are.”
Jeffry went though the Little League program at Queensbury and was successful. His dad coached him each season.
As a 9-year-old, Jeffry began a strengthening program — designed by his dad — to develop as an athlete. Morrison consulted doctors and nutritionists so that young Jeffry had every advantage to succeed at what he loved — playing baseball.
“Throughout the whole process of his development as a ballplayer, I did not push him,” Morrison says. “That’s important. It’s important that parents don’t push.”
In Morrison’s Queensbury apartment, there is no living room couch, no easy chair or coffee table. He has weight machines. He has barbells. He has even rigged up a makeshift batting cage right there in the living room. The artwork is of life-sized posters of great ballplayers, the entertainment baseball instructional videos and almost every baseball movie ever made.
All for Jeffry.
It is still there, too.
By age 10, Jeffry was already 5 feet tall and close to 100 pounds. Doctors projected he might grow as big as 6-3 or 6-4 and weigh a robust 210 pounds.
“He could have been a great power pitcher,” Morrison says as he refills his glass again.
But that was only part of the education. Morrison taught his son sportsmanship. He taught him that what he saw on television in the major leagues wasn’t always something to be imitated. He taught him to respect authority, to respect umpires, to work hard and he would reach his goals. He taught him that winning wasn’t everything.
After the collision, the strength that Morrison helped Jeffry develop helped keep the young boy alive despite the terrible head trauma. Jeffry lived three more days.
“That was my own personal torment,” Morrison said.
On Oct. 15, Jeffry died.
He was buried in Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
“After the funeral, someone asked me if I would continue to coach,” Morrison said. “I said I didn’t know.”
Two days later, Morrison got a note from Jeffry’s English teacher. It was a short 108-word composition that Jeffry had written the night before the accident.
“My favorite place is the Queensbury Little League Park,” it began. “Some of the reasons this is my favorite place is that I get to play against my friends. I also get to play ball.
“Every year I play ball, my dad has been my coach. I hope that continues.”
“I read this,” Morrison said, “that’s when I promised that I would coach until I went on the extended road trip that he was on. That’s how I looked at it, as an extended road trip.”
The next spring Morrison returned to the Queensbury Little League Park to coach again.
“I spend anywhere from three to four days a week up there at the field,” Morrison said. “When I was there, I truly felt my son right there in my heart. He was right there with me. And sometimes, I don’t want to say I have visions, but I sense he is there. And before I deal with another child, I stop and think how would I treat Jeffry. It has made me a lot better person.
“It has made me stronger. It has made me a lot better coach,” Morrison continued. “He is my only son. He is the only son I will ever have, and it has been very hard to deal with because I loved him more than anything else in the world.
“Little League is what has kept Jeff alive,” said Carol Keeton, Morrison’s fiancee and a vice president in Queensbury Little League. “If it wasn’t for the kids, Jeff wouldn’t be alive.”
Returning to Little League was only the start for Morrison.
It filled some of the void but not all of it.
His vision was larger than that. He saw a baseball program that could provide year-round instruction for youngsters interested in baseball.
He researched almost every baseball school in the country, finally settling on the Doyle Baseball Organization, headed by former major league player Denny Doyle.
Last month Morrison became the local representative for Doyle Baseball — a voluntary position — and has set in motion the beginnings of the baseball school.
A clinic for coaches is already scheduled for February. A clinic for players 7 to 18 is scheduled in July. Morrison pictures a foundation in Jeffry’s memory that will help area youngsters attend the school.
“I envision a program for every (area) school,” Morrison said. “I envision — with some of the (baseball) talent we have here — the whole level of baseball increasing, especially with the coaching clinic.”
But maybe most of all, Jeff Morrison would like to keep the spirit of his son, the spirit of what he called his “perfect child” alive forever.
It may already be happening.
“Jeffry had this little habit when he pitched, when he got in a tough situations, he would stop and kind of look up at the sky before he pitched,” Keeton remembered.
“It was a little secret I taught him,” Morrison said. “You feel pressure, and you know you have to do your best, back off and look to the sky and be thankful where you are and what you are and then focus on what you have to do.”
“Well, one of the kids this year on the team did the same thing, stepped back and looked at the sky,” Keeton said. “It was just like Jeffry was there. It was phenomenal. And he had never seen Jeffry pitch.”
These days Morrison has opened up his apartment to other youngsters.
They go through the same strengthening program Jeffry went through. They lift the weights, they watch the videos, they listen to Morrison’s dreams.
“Kids that don’t know Jeffry and will never know Jeffry, will know him in one way or another,” Keeton says. “Because what happened to Jeff and Jeffry is alive in every child we come in contact with.”
A lone tear rolls down the cheek of Jeff Morrison while behind him the boy in Little League uniform smiles innocently forever.
“My son lives in Queensbury Little League Park,” Morrison said.
