FLASHBACK: Remembering Jeffry

“My favorite place is the Queensbury Little League Park,” it began. “Some of the reasons this is my favorite place is that I get to play against my friends. I also get to play ball.

“Every year I play ball, my dad has been my coach. I hope that continues.”

“I read this,” Morrison said, “that’s when I promised that I would coach until I went on the extended road trip that he was on. That’s how I looked at it, as an extended road trip.”

The next spring Morrison returned to the Queensbury Little League Park to coach again.

“I spend anywhere from three to four days a week up there at the field,” Morrison said. “When I was there, I truly felt my son right there in my heart. He was right there with me. And sometimes, I don’t want to say I have visions, but I sense he is there. And before I deal with another child, I stop and think how would I treat Jeffry. It has made me a lot better person.

“It has made me stronger. It has made me a lot better coach,” Morrison continued. “He is my only son. He is the only son I will ever have, and it has been very hard to deal with because I loved him more than anything else in the world.