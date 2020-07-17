FLASHBACK: Remember Glens Falls as `hallowed ground'

Post-Star editor Ken Tingley retired on Friday. He spent his first 11 years at The Post-Star as sports editor. This is the last of his most memorable sports columns.
GLENS FALLS — The story starts with a letter, so it should not be surprising that the letter-writer was a mailman.
It was early in state tourney week when I received this note from James Bergman of White Plains:
“Just a note to (tournament director) Doug Kenyon and his staff, all the volunteers and the city of Glens Falls for making the New York State high school boys basketball tourney the great event it was for 36 years. As someone who has been to all 36 years of this tourney, I can say thank you all, it will be missed in Glens Falls.”
Imagine, a mailman from Westchester County taking the time to say thank you.
It tells you something.
And Bergman was hardly alone. He said there used to be 15 or so of his friends who came to the tourney together, now it is down to seven or eight.
It was just the beginning of an emotional week that was equal parts nostalgia, sweet memories, and by the time the final horn sounded at 4:49 Sunday afternoon, bittersweet goodbyes, with just a touch of bitterness for how the bidding process was rigged.
Dan Conley, who has been a tournament volunteer for 22 years, was waiting for me, when I arrived at the tourney Friday morning.
He handed me a half-dozen thank you notes, you know, the kind of formal handwritten correspondence polite people used to send to acknowledge a nice present or good deed.
Apparently, they are still sent to tourney volunteers.
“You know a lot of people are talking about losing the tournament and what they remember,” Conley said. “But this is what I am going to remember — these letters.”
Each of them rehashes a small act of kindness by Conley or one of the volunteers that made the tournament so special to the visitor, they had to write.
And Conley is just one volunteer.
By Sunday afternoon, Conley was wearing a bright yellow T-shirt someone had given him. The message was to “Boycott Binghamton.”
Yes, there are some hard feelings.
“I can tell you that on Sunday afternoon when I am driving down the Northway, I am going to have a tear in my eye,” said Bergman. “Glens Falls and the New York State Basketball Tournament will always be my special place.
“I fell in love with the way Glens Falls runs the tourney, the way the city embraces the tournament,” Bergman said.
It was a theme repeated over and over by volunteers, spectators and participants alike.
Fresh off a semifinal victory, Troy coach Rich Hurley said, “I used to come here as a kid when I was in elementary school. I saw those great teams from Mount Vernon and Archbishop Molloy, so I know something about the tourney.”
“I’m sad to see it leave,” said Bishop Grimes coach Bob McKenney, who has won five state titles here. “It was always a very special place to come and play.”
Conley pointed up into the stands.
“Those people are from Fort Ann, and they come here every year,” he said. “See those folks over there? They have been coming here since their son was in diapers. He’s now on the high school team in Ogdensburg.”
I’ve got one of those pictures, too. It shows my 1-year-old son sitting on my lap on press row. He’s in his second year of college now.
By Sunday’s final, the crowds had thinned. Just 1,381 came out to see the last game.
At halftime, public address announcer Bill Wetherbee asked the state tourney volunteers to gather at center court.
There had to be more than 100 of them. It took awhile to line them all up for a group photo as Wetherbee read an acknowledgement from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association for the role the volunteers had in making the tourney so special.
Front and center presenting a plaque to Tournament Director Doug Kenyon was Executive Director Robert Zayas, the man responsible for moving the tournament to Binghamton.
His presence didn’t sit well with some people.
When Wetherbee was done, he raced to center court get into the photo. Unfortunately, only a handful of people got on their feet and applauded.
It should have been more.
Aquinas won the final game in a rout and attendance was average for the weekend. The games were mostly one-sided, although some of the shooting was the best we had ever seen. Just when the players learned how to shoot in the Civic Center, the tourney is leaving.
Wetherbee signed off after the final game, saying this was not only the end of the 2016 tournament, but the end of three and a half decades in Glens Falls.
“Bittersweet,” Kenyon said at the conclusion.
But I’d much rather reach back to Friday morning with the Civic Center rocking and Moriah coming back from 16 points down to stun little Panama Central School.
Panama is located in the farthest southwestern corner of upstate New York. It’s closer to most of Ohio than it is to Glens Falls.
Here’s what their coach Ed Nelson said about Glens Falls:
“It’s hallowed ground up here.”
Ken Tingley was sports editor of The Post-Star from 1988 to 1999.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!