FLASHBACK: Remember Glens Falls as `hallowed ground'

It was a theme repeated over and over by volunteers, spectators and participants alike.

Fresh off a semifinal victory, Troy coach Rich Hurley said, “I used to come here as a kid when I was in elementary school. I saw those great teams from Mount Vernon and Archbishop Molloy, so I know something about the tourney.”

“I’m sad to see it leave,” said Bishop Grimes coach Bob McKenney, who has won five state titles here. “It was always a very special place to come and play.”

Conley pointed up into the stands.

“Those people are from Fort Ann, and they come here every year,” he said. “See those folks over there? They have been coming here since their son was in diapers. He’s now on the high school team in Ogdensburg.”

I’ve got one of those pictures, too. It shows my 1-year-old son sitting on my lap on press row. He’s in his second year of college now.

By Sunday’s final, the crowds had thinned. Just 1,381 came out to see the last game.

At halftime, public address announcer Bill Wetherbee asked the state tourney volunteers to gather at center court.