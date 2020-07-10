FLASHBACK: Once upon a time...

Post-Star editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He spent his first 11 years at the Post-Star as sports editor. He has selected a few of his favorite sports columns to run over the next two weeks.
When the Yankees won their first American League pennant in 15 years Sunday night, it reminded one old-time Yankee fan of another era of baseball, of another time when Chris Chambliss hit a fairy tale of a home run. It was a reminder of what baseball had been and what it could be again in the future.
For the last few hours I have tried to make sense of it all.
Evening has turned to night and one by one the lights at my home have gone dark, leaving me to figure this all out in the quiet of midnight.
Trying to come to terms with my emotions.
Trying to figure out what it all means.
Just a few hours earlier, the New York Yankees won the American League pennant for the first time in 15 years.
My team.
My sport.
At least it used to be.
Then came the Pete Rose scandal, Bart Giamatti’s death, the strike, the cancellation of the World Series and my own private alienation from the game.
The game that used to mean so much to me now meant so very little.
It was all quite puzzling.
Especially this evening as the Yankees put away the Baltimore Orioles and I switched back and forth between the football game and, unbelievable as it sounds, the baseball game.
Seeing the Yankees storm the field in celebration.
Seeing the tears in manager Joe Torre’s eyes.
And the champagne flowing in the Yankees’ locker room.
Gosh darn it, I’ll admit it, I’m sitting here right now with a little smile on my face.
Because I’ve been there before.
There is an entire generation out there that has not.
They were experiencing this for the first time.
All over the region.
Kids and young folks leaping around in their living rooms Sunday night with can’t-quit smiles you may never see again.
Their team.
Their time.
Not mine.
My time was 1976.
The Yankees had not played in a World Series in 12 years then.
I was 19.
Working in a grocery store.
No girlfriend.
Just starting college without any idea what I wanted to do with my life.
And nothing meant more to me than baseball.
Yankee baseball.
There were times in those years when my Dad got up and walked away from a Yankee game on the television set; passed completely on a trip to the Stadium to take care of his duties as a father, husband or homeowner.
I vowed then that I would never share that type of adult ambivalence toward this sport for which I had so much passion.
That was 20 years ago.
What a jarring realization that so much time had passed.
In fact, Monday was the 20th anniversary of Chris Chambliss’ home run.
I need no videotape. That memory is still so sweet, so fresh.
It was a high fastball from Kansas City reliever Mark Littell that Chambliss ripped high into the dark night, climbing higher and higher until it caromed off the wall in right-center just short of the right field bleachers, Chambliss’ arms raised high over his head in a touchdown signal, his fists and teeth clenched in defiant rage.
What a moment.
My father and I leapt into each others arms and danced about the living room in a pure innocent and utterly spontaneous celebration that would never again be repeated in our household.
A year and a half later I left for my last two years of college. I never lived in my father’s house again.
That bottom-of-the-ninth piece of history, for me, will forever be the single most exhilarating moment in sports.
My team.
My moment.
Looking back this night, I realize that for the first time.
Not because there won’t be sporting theatrics of equal or greater value, but because of where I was at that point in my young and oh so impressionable young life.
It was my time and no sporting event will ever be that great again.
That home run may have a great deal to do with why I still write about sports.
Why I hold the people and the games so dear.
Why I think I understand their importance to us all.
So much has changed since 1976.
Ken Burns said in his baseball documentary that the game would go on forever because it was the game that was important, not the players, not the owners, not the greed.
Six years after the Chambliss home run I got married and honeymooned in California where my bride consented to two baseball games. She has been by my side at a half-dozen other ballparks across the country, but we have never been to a Yankee game in 14 years and the Yankees have never been to a World Series since we were married.
This past February, on a cold winter morning on the day pitchers and catchers were due to report for spring training, she gave me a son.
Nearly 40 years ago, I was born on an April evening during a baseball season in which the New York Yankees played the Milwaukee Braves in the World Series. This year, these Yankees could play the Braves again in the Series. For me, there is a certain symmetry to that.
Will the game pass from father to son?
Will I someday take my son Joseph by the hand and walk him through that once-in-a-lifetime portal at Yankee Stadium?
It is a decision that has to be made.
Last year, I vowed never to watch baseball again.
Baseball’s numerous problems made that easy: the labor unrest; the unceasing supply of home runs; the greed; and the spitting incident.
Where does it all end?
Perhaps the better question is where does it begin again?
Maybe that’s what I’m looking for.
There is this 8 X 10 black and white framed photograph on the wall near my desk at home.
I’ve had it for nearly 10 years, but this past spring I finally had it framed and hung on the wall. The timing is purely accidental and obviously ironic.
It is the instant when Chris Chambliss hit that home run in 1976. Twenty years ago. The ball just leaving the bat and beginning its climb into history.
It is an instant that I will lovingly cherish in the bosom of my soul until the day I take my last breath, as much for what it meant to me as a young fan as for the memory of leaping into my father’s arms to share that moment of pure spontaneous joy.
I’m looking at the photograph right now and remembering exactly how I felt 20 years ago. It is very clear what I have to do.
Joseph, son, wake up, I have a story that I have to tell you.
Once upon a time in a Yankee Stadium far, far away...
n Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at .</&box_em>
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!