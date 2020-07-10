FLASHBACK: Once upon a time...

What a moment.

My father and I leapt into each others arms and danced about the living room in a pure innocent and utterly spontaneous celebration that would never again be repeated in our household.

A year and a half later I left for my last two years of college. I never lived in my father’s house again.

That bottom-of-the-ninth piece of history, for me, will forever be the single most exhilarating moment in sports.

My team.

My moment.

Looking back this night, I realize that for the first time.

Not because there won’t be sporting theatrics of equal or greater value, but because of where I was at that point in my young and oh so impressionable young life.

It was my time and no sporting event will ever be that great again.

That home run may have a great deal to do with why I still write about sports.

Why I hold the people and the games so dear.

Why I think I understand their importance to us all.

So much has changed since 1976.