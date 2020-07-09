FLASHBACK: Momentum, dazzling offense led Red Wings to championship

The crowd roared its approval.

If they were seeing red over recent rumors about a move to Albany, it was put on the back burner for the time being. Championship teams are few and should be appreciated.

“You could see the momentum when we took the ice,” Korol remembered. “I think we need that after the eight-day layoff, it gave us a lift.”

And each time the Wings scored, the pandemonium spread.

Korol, one of three players for the 1986 championship team, tied the score 1-1. Then came Fedyk twice. The Wings had scored three times in 28 seconds — a new team record.

And when the Wings scored again to make it 4-1, it was over — or was it?

The game turned out to be a microcosm of the entire Wings’ season. Although the team showed brilliant offensive execution, at times last night, its defensive play was painful.

And that reflected the past season.

“At the beginning of the year, I though we were going to be a team that had a hard time scoring goals,” Glenn Merkosky said, champagne dripping down his face. “As things turned out, we were an offensive powerhouse.”