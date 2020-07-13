FLASHBACK: Crosier's world turned upside down

Late in the second half, Crosier was hit hard.

“I thought I got knocked out,” Crosier said.

The referee made him leave the field until his head was clear.

He disputed this decision with the referee.

When Cambridge scored a touchdown on the next play, Crosier raced back onto the field to take his usual position for the extra point. The Cambridge coaches caught him and took him out again.

“I just didn’t want to stop,” Crosier says haltingly. “I wanted to keep going. I wanted to keep playing.”

Get the ball.

Run.

It was the worst part of the day for the young man.

There on the sideline.

There was no need to run anymore.

There was no reason to score another touchdown, not with a 35-0 lead.

There was nothing more Cambridge could ask of him.

There was nothing more he could ask of himself and that was the moment when it all caved in on young Scott Crosier. When it finally hit him as he knelt on the sideline and quietly sobbed.

