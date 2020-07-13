FLASHBACK: Crosier's world turned upside down

Post-Star editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He spent his first 11 years at The Post-Star as sports editor. He has selected a few of his memorable sports columns to run over the next two weeks.
HUDSON FALLS — You look at him, this slightly built young man in the Cambridge football uniform, and wonder how he could be this strong.
Not physically.
Not that kind of strength.
This is about inner fortitude, muscle of the soul, a silent composure you don’t often see in someone just 18 years old.
In the last 24 hours, Scott Crosier’s world turned upside down.
After football practice Friday, he went to his job at the Burger Den in Cambridge where he is a cook. That’s when he got the news.
His father Randy, a truck driver for a company in Troy, had gone to the doctor for a bad headache.
They found a brain tumor.
Randy was taken to Albany Medical Center.
That’s where Scott Crosier, Cambridge’s star running back, spent Friday evening.
The tumor was large, but it was on the outside of the brain. The doctors scheduled surgery for Monday.
Scott Crosier left the hospital at 3:30 a.m.
He went to bed at 4:30.
But sleep was not an easy companion.
He skipped the team’s usual game-day breakfast to try to rest. The Cambridge team was told about Scott’s father.
“We talked to the team about it but Scott was always going to play,” Cambridge coach Al Rapp said. “The last thing his Dad said to him was, ‘Go win the ballgame.’”
You put yourself in his place and you can’t imagine how anyone could do it.
How he could concentrate at all?
On the play?
On the snap count?
How could he be here with his body and somewhere else with his mind and still perform so admirably in a game that meant so much?
But that’s what Scott Crosier did Saturday against Tupper Lake in the state quarterfinals.
It was simple.
Get the ball.
Run.
He escaped into his exceptional talent only to find, ultimately, there was no escape there either.
“You want to forget everything,” Crosier said. “But I couldn’t. Actually, I thought about it the whole time.”
On Cambridge’s first play from scrimmage, Crosier was handed the ball. He cut into the line, turned it outside and raced 45 yards down the left sideline for the first touchdown of the game.
Just as he has done all season long.
Get the ball.
Run.
That’s what he did the entire game.
He scored three touchdowns.
He rushed for 145 yards.
He hurled his body with reckless abandon on defense.
But after each play his thoughts returned to his father.
To the hospital.
To the surgery on Monday and his hopes that everything will be OK.
“My father is the most important thing,” Crosier said just moments after being named the offensive co-MVP for the game with teammate Don Record.
He speaks calmly, seriously, but without an obvious emotion. He looks around at his teammates who are smiling and yelling and whooping it up after moving within one victory of a berth in the state championship game and a trip to the Carrier Dome.
“But this is important too.” Crosier continues. “This is important to these guys and they depend on me.”
Late in the second half, Crosier was hit hard.
“I thought I got knocked out,” Crosier said.
The referee made him leave the field until his head was clear.
He disputed this decision with the referee.
When Cambridge scored a touchdown on the next play, Crosier raced back onto the field to take his usual position for the extra point. The Cambridge coaches caught him and took him out again.
“I just didn’t want to stop,” Crosier says haltingly. “I wanted to keep going. I wanted to keep playing.”
Get the ball.
Run.
It was the worst part of the day for the young man.
There on the sideline.
There was no need to run anymore.
There was no reason to score another touchdown, not with a 35-0 lead.
There was nothing more Cambridge could ask of him.
There was nothing more he could ask of himself and that was the moment when it all caved in on young Scott Crosier. When it finally hit him as he knelt on the sideline and quietly sobbed.
