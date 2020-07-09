FLASHBACK: Andy Driscoll's longest day

Physically, he has no business being on the varsity. But he finds a way to get the job done with a scrappy defensive style and a refusal to back down ever. He is a coach's dream.

"I don't know how he does it," Monahan said. "He's so tough."

"The hardest part was waiting the whole day," Andy said. The entire Glens Falls team tried to compose itself, to get its mind on basketball, even if only briefly, to address the challenge at hand and try to get to the championship game of the sectional tournament.

"We tried to stay as focused as we could," Monahan said. "But it was hard."

Glens Falls trotted out onto the court with a 20-2 record and a hastily attached black strip of tape across each of the players shoulder straps.

Joe and Mike Romeo carried an obviously distracted group of young men in that opening quarter and, gradually, the team began to settle into place. At the start of the second period, some students began to unfurl an enormous 50 to 60-foot banner along the bottom row of the stands at one end of the Civic Center.

"Get after it Indians. This is for Drza — from all of us." It was a message of support for Andy Driscoll.