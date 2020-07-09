FLASHBACK: Andy Driscoll's longest day

Post-Star editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He spent his first 11 years at The Post-Star as sports editor. He has selected a few of his favorite sports columns to run over the next two weeks.
GLENS FALLS — How can I tell you about Andy Driscoll, this teenager I barely know, this waif of a player on the Glens Falls basketball team.
How do I convey to you what he went through Wednesday when a celebration of basketball turned into the longest day of this young man's life?
How can any of us even begin to understand the loss he felt when he was pulled out of a second-period class Wednesday morning to be told that his Mom, Donna Driscoll, had died from breast cancer at the shockingly young age of 45?
So here is this young man, just 12 hours after learning about the death of his mother, standing before me in the glare of the television camera light and talking about his loss.
"They pulled me out of school around 9:30 or 10 o'clock and told me that my Mom had passed away," Andy Driscoll said. "I knew I was going to play. One of her favorite things was to watch Glens Falls play basketball. It meant so much to her."
Donna Driscoll, a registered nurse at Glens Falls Hospital for 20 years, had been fighting this disease for five years. Her two children, Sarah and Andy had spent most of their teenage years living with their Mom's battle.
Andy said his Mom was not much of a sports fan, but somewhere along the way she fell in love with this group of kids that played for Glens Falls High School.
She had watched Dan Hall and Matt Monahan play with her son Andy since they were in grade school. She watched them grow up. And she had watched it all come together this year, watching every regular season game in one of the greatest basketball seasons in the history of Glens Falls sports. All these Glens Falls kids had become part of the family.
"She was like my second mom," said Monahan.
"I grew up with Andy," Hall said. "I was always at his house. My mind was on her all day. All of us seniors were pretty close to her."
But when Glens Falls started play in the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament last week, Donna Driscoll was not there. She couldn't make it to Hudson Valley Community College Saturday for the quarterfinal win against Albany Academy either.
Time was getting short.
"My Dad (Dan) spent the night with her last night," Andy said. "She told him that she wanted me to play."
The word spread quickly through Glens Falls High School Wednesday morning. Andy Driscoll is a good student, a quiet kid, and popular among the student body. Anyone who ever saw him play basketball would have to love him.
Physically, he has no business being on the varsity. But he finds a way to get the job done with a scrappy defensive style and a refusal to back down ever. He is a coach's dream.
"I don't know how he does it," Monahan said. "He's so tough."
"The hardest part was waiting the whole day," Andy said. The entire Glens Falls team tried to compose itself, to get its mind on basketball, even if only briefly, to address the challenge at hand and try to get to the championship game of the sectional tournament.
"We tried to stay as focused as we could," Monahan said. "But it was hard."
Glens Falls trotted out onto the court with a 20-2 record and a hastily attached black strip of tape across each of the players shoulder straps.
Joe and Mike Romeo carried an obviously distracted group of young men in that opening quarter and, gradually, the team began to settle into place. At the start of the second period, some students began to unfurl an enormous 50 to 60-foot banner along the bottom row of the stands at one end of the Civic Center.
"Get after it Indians. This is for Drza — from all of us." It was a message of support for Andy Driscoll.
At almost the exact moment when that banner became fully unfurled, Glens Falls stole the ball and Andy Driscoll found himself alone in the open court streaking toward the basket — and that enormous banner in front of him — and leaping high over the La Salle player for a score that may have been the most emotional two points Glens Falls has scored all season as a spontaneous standing ovation broke out from all around the arena.
"I'm 30 years old and I couldn't put myself in that situation," LaSalle coach Brian Fruscio said. "He's going to be real successful in life if he's this tough already."
That was nothing.
This was not the same Glens Falls team fans that Donna Driscoll had seen win all those games. Their minds were elsewhere. Glens Falls struggled to hold onto its lead in the final minute and with 41 seconds to go and leading by just four, Andy Driscoll was fouled.
He stepped to the line and dropped the first shot perfectly through the net, then instinctively thrust his right arm into the air and pointed skyward. He did the same thing with his second opportunity and repeated the feat twice more with 13 seconds on the clock. He was a perfect 4-for-4 to seal the victory.
"She was looking down over me tonight," Driscoll said in the glare of that TV light.
Sitting on the bench, Matt Monahan, Andy Driscoll's best friend, watched in amazement as he calmly sank those foul shots.
How could he do it, Monahan was asked?
Just a teen-ager and thousands of people looking down in that arena as that one action unleashed a day's worth of grief.
How could he find the concentration, the fortitude to hit those free throws with all that had gone on this day? How was it possible?
Monahan didn't hesitate. He gave a half smile, pointed meekly up the heavens with his own right index finger and slowly dissolved into tears.
Ken Tingley was sports editor of The Post-Star from 1989 to 1999. He is now the newspaper's Editor.
In this Series
Editor Ken Tingley flashback columns
-
FLASHBACK: Maybe Pastor Paul's story is just beginning
-
FLASHBACK: Small-town boy delivered big time
-
BLOG: Some of my most memorable columns
- 8 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!