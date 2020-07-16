FLASHBACK: A 20-year love affair nears end

Post-Star editor Ken Tingley will be retiring on July 17. He spent his first 11 years at the Post-Star as sports editor. He has selected a few of his favorite sports columns to run over the past two weeks.
We all knew that the Adirondack Red Wings might some day leave town. We weren’t naive about that. We knew that professional sport was a business and while the American Hockey League was growing into bigger and bigger markets, Adirondack’s own market seemed to be shrinking and its fan base wandering away, so when the word came Thursday night that the Red Wings days were numbered, we knew it was nothing personal.
That’s the reasonable and logical response.
But sports is not about reason and logic. Sports is about real people who adopt real teams, who treat the players as heroes and idols and, sometimes, under the best of circumstances, these teams creep into our lives in ways we never expected and before long they have captured our hearts.
The sight of the team colors, the team’s logo, past players and coaches all become part of the local fabric, part of personality of the community, a piece of who we are and how we define ourselves.
That’s what happened here in Glens Falls.
It has been a love affair for 20 seasons. From the time Ned Harkness convinced every man, woman and child from Albany to Warrensburg that they could not live without professional hockey, this army of hockey novices has been a loyal and adoring family of fans. Only now, 20 years later, they are hockey aficionados about to be orphaned.
Over the past two decades, Saturday night became hockey night in Glens Falls. Anyone who was anyone came to the Red Wings games. It was more than just a hockey game, more than an just an athletic contest, it became a meeting place, a rare destination where folks could pry themselves away from the television set for a night to go out and interact in a social situation whether it was 30 below in December or a balmy 70 during the playoffs.
This wasn’t a success story, it was a love story.
Sure, it’s lost some of that along the way. Folks drifted away, the franchise was taken for granted and the American Hockey League began to grow in ways that no one ever expected as it gradually abandoned its small-town roots, leaving beyond other brokenhearted communities in Binghamton and Utica.
But Glens Falls is different.
The Adirondack Red Wings were once considered one of the greatest success stories in professional hockey. Now they are near the bottom of the league in attendance. The team might be the worst in the history of the franchise and people are making jokes about them. It is a fairy tale story that unfortunately has an unhappy ending.
But at its core, the Adirondack Red Wings still own the hearts of the people of this region.
We’ve all heard the rumors of the Red Wings demise for years. One day they were going to Flint, Mich., the next day Norfolk, Va. Anywhere anyone had a spruced up new arena was a potential moving site for the Red Wings. But it never happened.
That gave me hope.
The Red Wings are owned by Mike and Marian Ilitch, the wealthy founders of the Little Caesars pizza chain. Sure the Adirondack Red Wings lost money. But that was the price of developing players that led Detroit to two Stanley Cup championships.
None of us here in Glens Falls know the Ilitchs and that’s what gave us hope.
In my wildest dreams, I hoped that Mr. and Mrs. Ilitch were small-town people too. Folks with big hearts who visited our town and fell in love with it the way so many of their coaches and players did.
People like Bill Dineen, Barry Melrose, Greg Joly, Glenn Merkosky, Joe Paterson, Claude Legris and Peter Mahovlich, who came here to play some hockey, and somewhere along the way they lost their hearts too and never left.
They chose to raise their families here, not in Detroit or a dozen other hockey stops in the United States and Canada. They chose to stay in Glens Falls. So why couldn’t that happen to the Ilitchs?
In my dreams I kept seeing some up-and-coming executive in the Detroit Red Wings front office punching out the numbers and showing the Ilitchs how they could make so much more money in some other locale with a larger market, a better economy and a more lucrative deal. And always, Mr. Ilitch would shake his head to this young person, smiling wisely, then responding that they just didn’t get it, that Glens Falls was about more than dollars and cents, that it was about a community that had adopted this business venture, that had fallen madly in love with it and even if it cost him some money, that was a fair price to pay for what he got in return.
But the news Thursday night shattered that image.
Maybe it never, ever existed. Maybe only in my own fantasy world.
I think of all the people I have met over the years at Red Wings games, the people that I can greet by their first name from George Champion at the door to Jack Cushing behind the goal, to any of dozens of season ticket holders.
I think of not having those Saturday nights anymore. Even right now as I type this, my 3-year-old is sitting in my lap asking me what I am writing about and I stare back at him unable to give him an answer that he would understand.
I’m thinking about New Year’s Eve and how that has become a tradition for my family to go to the Red Wings game as our way to celebrate the new year. I always figured that my little boy would grow up at Red Wings games, that it would be that bond between father and son from toddler to adulthood, the one thing we could always have in common like I had with my Dad and the Yankees.
And now I realize that won’t happen. And that leaves this empty spot in my chest and all of a sudden it is hitting me, right now as I type this, oh my gosh, somewhere along the way, no matter how much I’m supposed to be objective as a newspaper writer, this team, these players over a decade of season, these fans have captured my heart too. Boy, they gave us some thrills.
I was there when Bill Dineen won that second Calder Cup and I swore the roof of the Civic Center might be blown off by the noise. I was also one of the few out there in Newfoundland to witness Barry Melrose’s championship and that joyous flight home on Red Wing One.
I was there for the retiring of Glenn Merkosky’s number and his hiring as coach and the gradual decline over the past few years as the talent dried up and the Civic Center became this hockey desert...
This is what the people in the Detroit front office don’t realize.
This is a community that has given its heart and soul to something, it has given it from father and mother to son and daughter. They are ripping out a part of us that is so dear. Can any price be worth that?
Even now, the fact that this news has leaked out is probably seen as just some bad public relations for the Detroit front office. We see it as so much more. It is a death in the family.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!