FLASHBACK: A 20-year love affair nears end

But the news Thursday night shattered that image.

Maybe it never, ever existed. Maybe only in my own fantasy world.

I think of all the people I have met over the years at Red Wings games, the people that I can greet by their first name from George Champion at the door to Jack Cushing behind the goal, to any of dozens of season ticket holders.

I think of not having those Saturday nights anymore. Even right now as I type this, my 3-year-old is sitting in my lap asking me what I am writing about and I stare back at him unable to give him an answer that he would understand.

I’m thinking about New Year’s Eve and how that has become a tradition for my family to go to the Red Wings game as our way to celebrate the new year. I always figured that my little boy would grow up at Red Wings games, that it would be that bond between father and son from toddler to adulthood, the one thing we could always have in common like I had with my Dad and the Yankees.