ESSEX — The 16th annual 6.5K Firecracker Run will take place at 8 a.m. at the NEW Health Facility in Essex. A kids' fun run will follow at 9 a.m. Registration cost is $15 and begins at 7:30 a.m.
All proceeds will benefit the High Peaks Hospice "Rainbows for All Children" program, which helps children ages 6-15 who are grieving the loss of a parent or guardian due to death, divorce, deployment or trauma
