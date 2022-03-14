Field set for state tourney in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Some familiar-sounding schools will be in Glens Falls this coming weekend as the State Boys Basketball Tournament returns to for the first time since 2016.

The 20-team field is dotted with schools that once played in Glens Falls, including some former state champions. Mount Vernon, Manhasset, Friends Academy, Prattsburgh and South Kortright all won state titles during the tournament's run in Glens Falls from 1981 to 2016.

There are four Section II teams in the field — Green Tech, Ichabod Crane, Stillwater and St. Johnsville.

Play begins Friday morning and runs through Sunday afternoon at Cool Insuring Arena. Semifinals and finals will be played in five classes. While the boys play in Glens Falls, the State Girls Basketball Tournament will run Friday through Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

The public high school tournament left Glens Falls after its 2016 edition for a three-year run in Binghamton. Cool Insuring Arena hosted the Federation Tournament of Champions during those three years. Glens Falls won the public high school tournament back starting in 2020, but the tournament hasn't been held for two years because of the pandemic.

Mount Vernon is perhaps the best-known team in this year's field, having won a record 11 state championships. One of those titles came in 1981, when Glens Falls first hosted the event.

Poughkeepsie is the only defending champion coming back, though it's been three years since that title was won.

The tournament brings thousands of visitors to the region for the weekend. The record for attendance was 22,724 in 2003.

Tickets for the State Boys Basketball Tournament can be purchased at Cool Insuring Arena. Friday and Saturday are divided into two sessions each, with a separate ticket required for each session. Sunday is run as a single session.

There are no pandemic-related restrictions on attendance.

State Boys Basketball Tournament (at Cool Insuring Arena) FRIDAY Class D Semifinals South Kortright vs. Heuvelton, 9:30 a.m. Avoca-Prattsburgh vs. OESJ, 11:15 a.m. Class C Semifinals Pierson vs. Newfield, 1 p.m. Salamanca vs. Stillwater, 2:45 p.m. Class AA Semifinals Mount Vernon vs. Baldwin, 6 p.m. Jamestown vs. Green Tech, 7:45 p.m. SATURDAY Class A Semifinals Poughkeepsie vs. Manhasset, 9 a.m. Amherst vs. New Hartford, 10:45 a.m. Class B Semifinals Friends Academy vs. Seton Catholic, 12:30 p.m. Allegany-Limestone vs. Ichabod Crane, 2:15 p.m. Class D Final Semifinal winners, 5:15 p.m. Class C Final Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Class AA Final Semifinal winners, 8:45 p.m. SUNDAY Class A Final Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. Class B Final Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

