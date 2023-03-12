Prattsburgh-Avoa will be the only defending champion in the 20-team field for this weekend's State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.

Prattsburgh-Avoca will compete in Class D along with North Warren of the Adirondack League, one of two Section II teams in the competition. Catholic Central of Troy, in Class B, is the other Section II participant.

Play begins Friday morning and runs through Sunday afternoon at Cool Insuring Arena. Semifinals and finals will be played in five classes.

While the boys play in Glens Falls, the State Girls Basketball Tournament will be held at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. That tournament includes Greenwich, which plays a Class C semifinal against Millbrook on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

The boys public high school tournament left Glens Falls after its 2016 edition for a three-year run in Binghamton, followed by a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. It returned to Cool Insuring Arena in 2022.

Tickets for the State Boys Basketball Tournament can be purchased at Cool Insuring Arena. Friday and Saturday are divided into two sessions each, with a separate ticket required for each session. Sunday is run as a single session.

State Boys Basketball Tournament FRIDAY'S GAMES Class C Semifinals Canton vs. Haldane, 9:30 a.m. Moravia vs. Randolph, 11:15 a.m. Class AA Semifinals Liverpool vs. North Rockland, 1 p.m. Brentwood vs. Victor, 2:45 p.m. Class A Semifinals New Hartford vs. Tappan Zee, 6 p.m. South Side vs. Irondequoit, 7:45 p.m. SATURDAY'S GAMES Class B Semifinals Catholic Central vs. Southampton, 9 a.m. Westhill vs. Newark, 10:45 a.m. Class D Semifinals North Warren vs. Chapel Field Christian, 12:30 p.m. Hamilton vs. Prattsburgh-Avoca, 2:30 p.m. Class C Final Semifinal winners, 5:15 p.m. Class AA Final Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Class A Final Semifinal winners, 8:45 p.m. SUNDAY'S GAMES Class B Final Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. Class D Final Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.