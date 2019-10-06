{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH — Jacob Fetterman, 24, won the GFD Fit for Duty 5K on Saturday. He completed the course in 17 minutes, 28 seconds.

Thirteen-year-old Elizabeth Marci was the first female finisher and 10th overall with a time of 23:17.

Eighty-three competitors finished the race, including 10 firefighters in gear. Of them, Philip Spiezio, 55, and Lyman Tinc, 35, shared the best time of 22:48.

