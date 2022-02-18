Federation basketball tournament canceled

The Federation Tournament of Champions at Fordham University was canceled on Friday.

The Federation tournament is the last stop in high school basketball in New York state. It brings together champions from the public high schools, New York city and two independent organizations to play for an overall state title.

The event was held in Glens Falls from 1981 to 2010, then for three more years starting in 2017. Fordham beat out Glens Falls in a bid to host the tournament starting in 2020, but the event was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

According to the New York State Federation of Secondary Schools Athletic Association, Fordham informed the association it was unable to host the tournament this spring and an alternate site could not be found.

All state public high school sports playoffs are scheduled to be played. That includes the State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena, March 18-20. That tournament will be held without restrictions, other than the requirement that face masks be worn.

