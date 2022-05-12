Fante scores 35 as Glens Falls wins unified game

GLENS FALLS 43, LAKE GEORGE 39
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls (3-0, 3-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Logan Burns;0;0;0;0
Noah Howarth;1;0;0;2
Gavin Howarth;1;0;0;2
Matt Healy;2;0;0;4
Michael Fante;13;3;0;35
Daeyman Tang;0;0;0;0
Zach Olden;0;0;0;0
Sam Corey-Walker;0;0;0;0
Will Speers;0;0;0;0
Don Kist;0;0;0;0
Totals;17;3;0;43
Lake George (0-2, 0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Isaiah Burbo;10;1;0;23
McKenna Bearor;0;0;0;0
Rebecca Hawley;1;0;0;2
Jillian Meader;0;0;0;0
Savvy Phillips;6;0;0;12
Kayla Knuth;1;0;0;2
Hannah Joseph-Sharp;0;0;0;0
Alex Mardrello;0;0;0;0
Marshaw Freeburn;0;0;0;0
Totals;18;1;0;39
Glens Falls;11;5;12;15 — 43
Lake George;4;13;8;14 — 39
Notes: Michael Fante hit a career-high 35 points as Glens Falls secured a 43-39 victory over Lake George. Going into the final two minutes, Glens Falls' Matt Healy hit the go-ahead basket to break the tie. Lake George's Isaiah Burbo led the team with 23 points including one 3-pointer. Savvy Phillips also scored in double figures, recording 12 points for the Warriors.