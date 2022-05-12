 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fante scores 35 as Glens Falls wins unified game

GLENS FALLS 43, LAKE GEORGE 39

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls (3-0, 3-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Logan Burns;0;0;0;0

Noah Howarth;1;0;0;2

Gavin Howarth;1;0;0;2

Matt Healy;2;0;0;4

Michael Fante;13;3;0;35

Daeyman Tang;0;0;0;0

Zach Olden;0;0;0;0

Sam Corey-Walker;0;0;0;0

Will Speers;0;0;0;0

Don Kist;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;3;0;43

Lake George (0-2, 0-2)

People are also reading…

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Isaiah Burbo;10;1;0;23

McKenna Bearor;0;0;0;0

Rebecca Hawley;1;0;0;2

Jillian Meader;0;0;0;0

Savvy Phillips;6;0;0;12

Kayla Knuth;1;0;0;2

Hannah Joseph-Sharp;0;0;0;0

Alex Mardrello;0;0;0;0

Marshaw Freeburn;0;0;0;0

Totals;18;1;0;39

Glens Falls;11;5;12;15 — 43

Lake George;4;13;8;14 — 39

Notes: Michael Fante hit a career-high 35 points as Glens Falls secured a 43-39 victory over Lake George. Going into the final two minutes, Glens Falls' Matt Healy hit the go-ahead basket to break the tie. Lake George's Isaiah Burbo led the team with 23 points including one 3-pointer. Savvy Phillips also scored in double figures, recording 12 points for the Warriors.

