Fante scores 35 as Glens Falls wins unified game

Notes: Michael Fante hit a career-high 35 points as Glens Falls secured a 43-39 victory over Lake George. Going into the final two minutes, Glens Falls' Matt Healy hit the go-ahead basket to break the tie. Lake George's Isaiah Burbo led the team with 23 points including one 3-pointer. Savvy Phillips also scored in double figures, recording 12 points for the Warriors.