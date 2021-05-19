 Skip to main content
Fante scored 23 as Glens Falls posts unified hoops win
Fante scored 23 as Glens Falls posts unified hoops win

GLENS FALLS 64, HUDSON FALLS 56

Site: Glens Falls

HUDSON FALLS (1-1)

Reynolds 11-0-22, Martindale 2-0-4, Delk 6-0-12, Fuller 3-0-6, K 1-0-2, Tomala 0-0-0, Wescott 5-0-10, Barton 0-0-0, Call 0-0-0, Daley 0-0-0, Nash 0-0-0, Caputo 0-0-0. Totals 28-0-56.

GLENS FALLS (2-0)

Gooden 9-0-20, Reyes 1-0-2, Novack 0-0-0, Scully 4-0-9, Burnes 4-0-8, Fante 11-0-23, Speers 1-0-2, Howarth 0-0-0. Totals 30-0-64.

Hudson Falls;4;18;18;16 — 56

Glens Falls;12;20;17;15 — 64

3-point goals: Hudson Falls (none); Glens Falls (Gooden 2, Scully 1, Fante 1).

Notes: Unified Basketball returned to Glens Falls as the Indians recorded a 64-56 win over the Tigers. Michael Fante led the Indians with 23 points. B. Reynolds led the Tigers with 22 points. Tyrell Gooden finished with 20 points for the Indians, while the Tigers had two other players finish in double figures — E. Delk scored 12 points and T. Wescott had 10.

