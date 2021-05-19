Fante scored 23 as Glens Falls posts unified hoops win

Notes: Unified Basketball returned to Glens Falls as the Indians recorded a 64-56 win over the Tigers. Michael Fante led the Indians with 23 points. B. Reynolds led the Tigers with 22 points. Tyrell Gooden finished with 20 points for the Indians, while the Tigers had two other players finish in double figures — E. Delk scored 12 points and T. Wescott had 10.