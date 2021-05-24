 Skip to main content
Fante leads Glens Falls to unified win
Fante leads Glens Falls to unified win

GLENS FALLS 66,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 52

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls 

;2P;3P;FT;TP

S. Belden;2;0;0;4

M. Blake;2;0;0;4

S. Mcanny;1;0;0;2

P. Cahill;3;0;0;6

T. Chesney;2;0;0;4

L. Condon;2;0;0;4

A. Dickinson;3;0;0;6

B. Fordyce;5;0;0;10

B. Howarth;1;0;0;2

W. Younger;1;0;0;2

R. Stockwell;2;0;0;4

A. Condon;1;0;0;2

O. Belden;1;0;0;2

Totals;26;0;0;52

Glens Falls (4-0, 4-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jacob Bennett;0;0;0;0

Michael Reyes-Garcia;1;0;0;2

Tyrell Gooden;4;3;0;17

Michael Fante;5;7;0;31

Logan Burnes;2;0;0;4

Jayson Novak;0;0;0;0

Gavin Howarth;4;0;0;8

Will Speers;2;0;0;4

Totals;18;10;0;66

South High;8;10;16;18 — 52

Glens Falls;16;20;17;13 — 66

Notes: Michael Fante scored a career-high 31 points as the Indians beat the Bulldogs. Fante hit a game-high seven 3-pointers. Teammates Tyrell Gooden (17 points) and Gavin Howarth (8 points) added to the effort. B. Fordyce of South Glens Falls scored 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Breaking News