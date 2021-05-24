Fante leads Glens Falls to unified win

GLENS FALLS 66,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 52
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
S. Belden;2;0;0;4
M. Blake;2;0;0;4
S. Mcanny;1;0;0;2
P. Cahill;3;0;0;6
T. Chesney;2;0;0;4
L. Condon;2;0;0;4
A. Dickinson;3;0;0;6
B. Fordyce;5;0;0;10
B. Howarth;1;0;0;2
W. Younger;1;0;0;2
R. Stockwell;2;0;0;4
A. Condon;1;0;0;2
O. Belden;1;0;0;2
Totals;26;0;0;52
Glens Falls (4-0, 4-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jacob Bennett;0;0;0;0
Michael Reyes-Garcia;1;0;0;2
Tyrell Gooden;4;3;0;17
Michael Fante;5;7;0;31
Logan Burnes;2;0;0;4
Jayson Novak;0;0;0;0
Gavin Howarth;4;0;0;8
Will Speers;2;0;0;4
Totals;18;10;0;66
South High;8;10;16;18 — 52
Glens Falls;16;20;17;13 — 66
Notes: Michael Fante scored a career-high 31 points as the Indians beat the Bulldogs. Fante hit a game-high seven 3-pointers. Teammates Tyrell Gooden (17 points) and Gavin Howarth (8 points) added to the effort. B. Fordyce of South Glens Falls scored 10 points for the Bulldogs.