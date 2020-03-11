Fans banned from state hockey tournament; other sports move forward

Spectators will not be allowed at the State Ice Hockey Tournament this weekend, but no such ban is yet in place for the basketball state regional playoffs scheduled for this weekend.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Associated announced on Wednesday that this weekend's state hockey semifinals and finals in Buffalo would be played without spectators. The ban was put in place at the recommendation of the Commissioner of the Erie County Department of Health, according to the NYSPHSAA.

Some downstate basketball games have been postponed or closed to the public because of concerns about the coronavirus, but as of Wednesday, state regional finals schedule for Hudson Valley Community College and Beekmantown High School will be played and will remain open to the public.

Queensbury High School will play in the state hockey tournament, which begins on Saturday and runs through Sunday at Harborcenter. North Warren, Fort Edward, Bolton, Cambridge, Lake George and Schroon Lake scheduled to play state regional basketball games on Saturday in Troy and Beekmantown.

The state bowling tournament, scheduled for this weekend in Syracuse, will move forward with spectators allowed.