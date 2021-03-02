Fall II schedules taking shape ... with weather in mind

Almost all local high schools are moving forward with the Fall II season.
It could make for a very busy two months of play, assuming Mother Nature doesn't get in the way. And nobody's making that assumption.
Weather has been on the minds of schedule-makers, who are trying to arrange competition for up to eight sports. Organizers are planning to play the bulk of their outdoor games on turf fields during the first month.
The first practices for Fall II can take place on Sunday. Competition will start a week after that, with seasons wrapping up no later than May 1.
The Fall II season is meant for leagues and teams that didn't play in the fall of 2020 because of the pandemic. Since almost no sports were played by area leagues last fall, the local Fall II schedule will be crowded.
Unlike the winter season, which saw some schools band together in county-based hybrid leagues, teams will return to their home leagues for the Fall II season. A survey of local athletic directors indicates that almost all sports at all local schools are on board for competition.
Foothills Council teams will compete in football, boys and girls soccer, field hockey, girls swimming and volleyball. Some Adirondack and Wasaren league schools plan to offer cross country and golf seasons.
Scheduling for outdoor sports has been challenging, to say the least. Almost all local fields are still covered with snow, and those in higher elevations may be buried for some time.
The Foothills Council has scheduled its March outdoor events at schools with turf fields — Glens Falls, Schuylerville, Scotia, Broadalbin-Perth, Amsterdam, Johnstown and Gloversville. The Adirondack League is using Golden Goal Sports Park in Fort Ann for its early soccer games. Some Adirondack-Wasaren field hockey games will be played at Afrim's Sports in Albany.
Everyone is aware of the elephant in the room. A big March snowstorm, or a long cold snap before the snow melts, will wreck everyone's schedule.
Glens Falls athletic director Chip Corlew said the school can plow off the top layers of snow on their turf field and hope the rest melts away. They plan to play football, soccer and field hockey on that surface.
Schuylerville athletic director John Bowen said his school is also planning to use the turf field quite a bit. He said they would consider hosting other Foothills Council competitions if the field is available.
"Our No. 1 objective is to make sure we've got kids on the field and playing," he said.
Football schedules are due out this weekend. Unlike most sports, football is arranged in leagues based on school size and the schedule is made at the Section II level. Opening weekend is scheduled for March 19-20, a week later than other sports.
Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance said if schools have unplayable fields, it will be up to them to find alternate sites. Games may be spread out anywhere from Thursday to Sunday.
Volleyball, at least, is protected from the elements. Foothills president Steve Nolan said his league was looking to keep volleyball competition within each of its two divisions, meaning the North Division teams would not travel to the South.
Nolan also said the league is focusing on varsity-level play. Only volleyball will offer JV play for all teams.
Nolan also said it's possible that playoffs and/or championship games could be held. But that will depend on whether coronavirus shutdowns or weather issues leave enough time at the end of the season.
Along with snow-covered fields, the Adirondack League also has some issues with gyms not being available.
"Flexibility and collaboration of all involved will be critical in providing a safe and successful Fall 2 season for our student athletes," Adirondack League president Dan Ward said in an email.
Sportswriter Pete Tobey also contributed to this story. Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.