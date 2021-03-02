Fall II schedules taking shape ... with weather in mind

Scheduling for outdoor sports has been challenging, to say the least. Almost all local fields are still covered with snow, and those in higher elevations may be buried for some time.

The Foothills Council has scheduled its March outdoor events at schools with turf fields — Glens Falls, Schuylerville, Scotia, Broadalbin-Perth, Amsterdam, Johnstown and Gloversville. The Adirondack League is using Golden Goal Sports Park in Fort Ann for its early soccer games. Some Adirondack-Wasaren field hockey games will be played at Afrim's Sports in Albany.

Everyone is aware of the elephant in the room. A big March snowstorm, or a long cold snap before the snow melts, will wreck everyone's schedule.

Glens Falls athletic director Chip Corlew said the school can plow off the top layers of snow on their turf field and hope the rest melts away. They plan to play football, soccer and field hockey on that surface.

Schuylerville athletic director John Bowen said his school is also planning to use the turf field quite a bit. He said they would consider hosting other Foothills Council competitions if the field is available.

"Our No. 1 objective is to make sure we've got kids on the field and playing," he said.