Fall high school sports season delayed; championships canceled
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association delayed the start of the fall season until Sept. 21 and canceled the fall state and regional championships on Thursday.

The decision was made at the recommendation of the NYSPHSAA's Covid-19 task force.

“As the state considers reopening, it is unrealistic to believe athletic seasons can start on Aug. 24 as originally scheduled,” Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA president, said in a press release. “The priority will continue to be on the educational process and a return to learning in the safest way possible.”

If no sports can be played during the remainder of 2020, the NYSPHSAA said it would consider a condensed plan that would offer all three seasons played from January to June in overlapping seasons. Most winter sports would be offered from Jan. 1 to March 13, fall sports would run March 1 through May 8 and spring sports would run April 5 through June 12.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

