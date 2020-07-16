Fall high school sports season delayed, championships canceled, new schedule considered

Such a schedule would raise a number of issues, especially with the one-month overlap between the second and third seasons. Finding enough officials, field space and transportation would be challenging for school officials. Athletes would have to either choose between sports or play both at the same time. Some coaches lead teams in both seasons.

This would be especially difficult for the many small schools in the Glens Falls area.

"That's the first thing that stood out, the overlap," Warrensburg athletic director Scott Smith said. "The overlap between seasons two and three ... to me, that's going to be the real problem."

Athletic directors like Smith and Chip Corlew of Glens Falls would have their hands full, but both said they'd do their best to make it work.

"Just to give kids the opportunity to take part in interscholastic sports, it would be well worth it," Corlew said. "It's not a perfect situation at all. ... As long as we can get kids safely back into school and safely on the athletic field, we'll do what we need to do to make it happen."