Fall high school sports season delayed, championships canceled, new schedule considered

The high school sports season was pushed back a month and fall state championships were canceled on Thursday.
And if they don't get sports going until after Christmas, it gets really interesting.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that the fall season would start no sooner than Sept. 21. Even if they are able to get fall sports underway at that point, there will be no regional or state playoffs.
If they can't get athletes on the courts and fields during the remainder of 2020, the NYSPHSAA has an outside-the-box plan to squeeze in all three seasons from January to June. There would be overlap among the seasons. Most winter sports would be offered from Jan. 4 to March 13, fall sports would be played March 1 through May 8 and spring sports would run April 5 through June 12.
"It's my goal to preserve every sports season for every athlete if we're given the ability to do so," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said during an online press conference.
The decisions were made at the recommendation of the NYSPHSAA's COVID-19 Task Force.
Zayas said the state would try to be flexible if it has to institute the condensed January-to-June schedule. State championships may or may not be held if that format is used.
Such a schedule would raise a number of issues, especially with the one-month overlap between the second and third seasons. Finding enough officials, field space and transportation would be challenging for school officials. Athletes would have to either choose between sports or play both at the same time. Some coaches lead teams in both seasons.
This would be especially difficult for the many small schools in the Glens Falls area.
"That's the first thing that stood out, the overlap," Warrensburg athletic director Scott Smith said. "The overlap between seasons two and three ... to me, that's going to be the real problem."
Athletic directors like Smith and Chip Corlew of Glens Falls would have their hands full, but both said they'd do their best to make it work.
"Just to give kids the opportunity to take part in interscholastic sports, it would be well worth it," Corlew said. "It's not a perfect situation at all. ... As long as we can get kids safely back into school and safely on the athletic field, we'll do what we need to do to make it happen."
Zayas stressed that the potential January-to-June season is tentative and that changes could be made. For instance, he said if the state allowed it, the third season could start and end later. Wrestling may also be moved from Season I to a later slot.
"Everything's on the table right now," he said.
Zayas said the NYSPHSAA is open to holding state playoffs if the condensed schedule is implemented, but it's uncertain if that would be feasible. If they aren't held, Glens Falls would go a second straight year without hosting the State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.
The decision to delay the start of the season and ditch the fall state championships was made in the wake of state-level decisions regarding the coronavirus.
“We recognize this is challenging for everyone, but the decisions made at the state level are based upon data and statewide infection rates all in an effort to stop the spread of COVID and reopen responsibly,” Zayas said in a press release. “At this time, Department of Health guidance presented on July 13 prohibits interscholastic athletics across the state. The association will continue to follow state guidance and will work collectively with state officials to ensure high school athletics will start up responsibly in the future."
Some college leagues have already canceled their fall seasons. Professional leagues and some colleges are still hoping to play in spite of the coronavirus, but they will be using testing to identify players who have the virus. Zayas said the cost of testing would be prohibitive at the high school level.
Zayas said there are a number of options available for the coming months. If it's decided that contact sports can't be played during the fall, for instance, he said it's possible lower-risk sports like golf and cross country could go forward after Sept. 21.
