CORINTH — Corinth coach Craig Falkenbury was named Most Positive Boys Coach in New York state by the Positive Athletes organization recently.
Falkenbury has coached for 26 years at Corinth, leading teams in softball, football, baseball and basketball. He will be honored along with other state award winners during a ceremony at a New York Mets game on July 26.
Positive Athletes is a state-wide organization that focuses on highlighting athletes and coaches who make positive contributions to their communities.
