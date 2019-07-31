VERNONA — The Central Committee of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association voted on a number of proposals at its annual summer meeting Tuesday and Wednesday at Turning Stone Resort.
In a close vote of 26-20, the committee defeated a proposal to revise the prescribed penalty for exceeding the maximum number of games or contests.
The current rule is suspension from future play. The alternative being voted upon was to accept the current penalty or to suspend the head coach from the date of the violation for the remainder of the season, forfeit additional contests from the date of the violation and also accept a $1,000 fine to be paid from the school district to the NYSPHSAA office prior to participation in the postseason. The money would go to NYSPHSAA’s student-athlete advisory council.
This most recently affected Lake George’s girls volleyball team last fall.
In other action, a proposal to allow transferred student-athletes to participate at the sub-varsity level was approved 35-11. It will allow students in grades 7-10 who are ineligible, per NYSPHSAA’s transfer rule, to practice and participate at the sub-varsity level during their period of ineligibility. Students in grades 11 and 12 who are ineligible would be limited to practice only.
The proposal to follow NFHS rules in ice hockey and play 17-minute periods for the 2019-2020 season was defeated 18-16 with 12 abstentions by three sections that don’t have hockey. A proposal to increase the number of games/contests with restrictions on the number of scrimmages was defeated 26-20.
Ithaca College was approved as the host site for the 2021-2023 Boys Swimming and Diving Championships. Also, after a scheduling conflict with longtime host site Cornell University arose, the NYSPHSAA office will re-bid the 2020 Boys Golf Championship.
