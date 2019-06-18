Dragons Update

Tuesday: The Dragons squandered an early 4-0 lead and pitcher Joey Kosowsky's five innings of one-hit ball, as Albany rallied for a 6-5 victory, dropping the Dragons to 6-6. Josh Hall scored the go-ahead run on an error in the top of the ninth for the Dutchmen.

Up next: Glens Falls plays host to the Amsterdam Mohawks on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at East Field.