ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Evan Day, an incoming senior at Cambridge High School, recently captured the heavyweight title for the high school division at the Summer Nationals wrestling tournament.

Day, who took third in the state small-school division at 285 pounds in March, was undefeated in the Summer Nationals, which was held July 27-29. He went 3-0 to win his individual weight-class title, and finished 8-0 in the dual-meet competition with the Gorilla Grapplers team.