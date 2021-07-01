Etu, Higgins, Winter, Irion among new Hall of Fame inductees

Irion became head coach at Queensbury while Etu was in the program, and went on to win 136 games over 20 seasons, including a state title in 2013. He continues to coach, though now he's in Granville.

Winter was a 3,000-yard rusher during his years in a run-heavy program at Hudson Falls. Former coach Tom Heinzelman remembers Winter as a prolific workhorse. He once carried the ball 52 times in a single game.

"The thing about David is he had such great vision," Heinzelman recalled. "We had a tailback-oriented offense, so he was going to get the ball. We'd give him the ball in the backfield and it seemed like he'd always find a cutback lane, that little tiny seam, and explode and run through it.

"He was such a respectful young man, not boastful, just a wonderful young man. What a great role model he was for the younger players."

Higgins was an all-star player at Lake George and went on to become an All-American at Ithaca College. He later played for and coached for the Greenjackets, and did the same with the Albany Conquest of the Arena Football League.