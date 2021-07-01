Etu, Higgins, Winter, Irion among new Hall of Fame inductees

Josh Etu, Jeff Higgins, David Winter and John Irion — names that should be familiar to anyone who's followed the local football scene — will be adding another line to their already impressive resumes.
They're among several people named to the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame on Thursday. Etu, Higgins and Winter will be honored as players in the Hall's Class of 2021. Irion was named as a contributor, as was former official Dar Rivers and Post-Star sportswriter Pete Tobey.
The new members will be inducted during a ceremony on Nov. 20 at the Crown Plaza Albany-The Desmond Hotel in Colonie.
Etu played football for Queensbury High School from 1996 to 1998, serving as captain starting in his junior year. The program was just beginning to hit its stride during Etu's years, making the state final in his final two seasons after years of mediocrity.
"It was pretty exciting for us," Etu said. "We really excelled at every sport but football for a long time (at Queensbury). Some of it was the culture of (getting) quality athletes in other sports, getting after it in football."
Etu was better known for wrestling, where he won state and national titles. He got a degree in astrophysics at the University of Virginia and is now a program manager for American Systems, supporting project research and development for the department of defense.
Irion became head coach at Queensbury while Etu was in the program, and went on to win 136 games over 20 seasons, including a state title in 2013. He continues to coach, though now he's in Granville.
Winter was a 3,000-yard rusher during his years in a run-heavy program at Hudson Falls. Former coach Tom Heinzelman remembers Winter as a prolific workhorse. He once carried the ball 52 times in a single game.
"The thing about David is he had such great vision," Heinzelman recalled. "We had a tailback-oriented offense, so he was going to get the ball. We'd give him the ball in the backfield and it seemed like he'd always find a cutback lane, that little tiny seam, and explode and run through it.
"He was such a respectful young man, not boastful, just a wonderful young man. What a great role model he was for the younger players."
Higgins was an all-star player at Lake George and went on to become an All-American at Ithaca College. He later played for and coached for the Greenjackets, and did the same with the Albany Conquest of the Arena Football League.
Since first playing at the age of 6, Higgins has never not been involved in football. He coached Corinth from 2004 to 2012 and then left for a coaching position in Orlando, where he now lives. He's also an assistant coach with the Orlando AFL team.
Asked what was most memorable about his years of football in the Glens Falls area, he said, "All the teams I was fortunate to be a part of, and after that, how we all came together with the Greenjackets to do it for the love of the game."
Rivers, who died in 1980, played for Hudson Falls, the Valley Forge Military Academy, New York University and the Hudson Falls Greenjackets. He coached at St. Mary's of Glens Falls and South High. He officiated baseball and football for more than 30 years and served as president of the Adirondack Chapter of the CFO in the 1950s.
Tobey has spent three decades covering high school football in Section II, beginning in 1989 at The Saratogian before moving on to the Amsterdam Recorder. He has spent the last 20 years at The Post-Star.
Also slated for induction as players this fall are Jordan Canzeri, John Chaney, Lyle Darmetko, Mike Fosmire, Milt Graham, Gary Hamm, Bob Higgins, David Holloway, Josh Keyes, John Mancini, Mike Mazurky, Joe Ruggeri and Dylan Wydronkowski.
Also joining the Hall as contributors are the 1972 Shenendehowa team, Niall Howard, Ron Jones, Tony Wise, Bob Woods and Artie Waugh.
Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.