QUEENSBURY — Jacob Erdman and Erika Abrantes were the top runners in the 5K Reindeer Run on Saturday at SUNY Adirondack.

Erdman finished first overall with a time of 17:33, followed by Joseph Cocozza in second and Greg Ethier in third. Erika Abrantes was the top female runner in 19:32, with Justine Trybendis in second place and Susan Keely in third.