Epicenter the early favorite in Travers Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Despite runner-up finishes in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, Epicenter was installed as the opening-line favorite for Saturday's Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

The draw for the 153rd running of the "Midsummer Derby" — the premier 1 1/4-mile test for 3-year-olds — was held Tuesday at the Spa. Epicenter was listed as the 7-5 favorite out of the No. 6 post position under jockey Joel Rosario.

Epicenter, trained by Steve Asmussen, heads up a field of eight talented 3-year-olds. He will be challenged by Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, at 10-1 odds, and Preakness winner Early Voting at 8-1.

Cyberknife, winner of the Haskell Stakes, will start on the post at 7-2 odds. Zandon, who placed third in the Kentucky Derby, was assigned 5-1 odds.

Rounding out the Travers field are Artorius (9-2), Ain't Life Grand (20-1) and Gilded Age (30-1).

Trainer Chad Brown will saddle three horses in the Travers: Zandon, Artorius and Early Voting. Brown was arrested last week after a domestic dispute in which he allegedly pushed a woman down a flight of stairs and tried to choke her at his home. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and was released on bail.

Epicenter is coming off a victory in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy on July 30, defeating Zandon and Early Voting in the race.

The Todd Pletcher-trained Charge It was ruled out of the Travers on Sunday with an abscess on his right front foot. Belmont winner Mo Donegal has been sidelined with bone bruising in his lower legs.

The Travers is scheduled for a 5:45 p.m. post time Saturday and will be broadcast on Fox.

Saturday's card at the Spa includes four other Grade 1 stakes: the Sword Dancer, the Personal Ensign, the Forego and the H. Allen Jerkens.