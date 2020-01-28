Empire State Winter Games torch to ski Willard Mountain slopes

EASTON — The Willard Mountain Freestyle Team on Wednesday will be part of the Empire State Winter Games torch journey from New York City to Lake Placid.

The torch is scheduled to arrive at Willard mid-afternoon, and will be skied down the mountain by members of the freestyle team at about 4 p.m., Willard operations manager Keith Mann said.

“We’re hoping to get people out to line the slope and cheer them on,” he said.

Mann said freestyle coaches Dan Petteys and Tim Kelleher helped line up the torch parade.

The freestyle team competes successfully in events around the region including at Killington, Vermont, Mann said.

On Thursday, the torch will make stops in Ticonderoga, Elizabethtown, Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake before igniting the games in Lake Placid.

It is one of two torches that converge in Lake Placid from New York City and Buffalo.

Opening ceremonies for the games are Thursday evening. For more information on the games or the torch journey, check out empirestatewintergames.com.

