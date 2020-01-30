Empire State Winter Games happen this weekend

LAKE PLACID — More than 2,000 athletes of all ages are predicted to descend on the region this weekend.

They will compete in 20 different sports at the Empire State Winter Games, an annual event that local municipalities, organizations and business sponsors have run since the state dropped it in 2010.

The ESWG is now in its 40th year, having originated shortly after the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. It has been based in Lake Placid ever since, and now it also holds competitions in Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Paul Smiths and Wilmington. In recent years it has reached as far away as Malone.

New this year is an Athletes Village in Tupper Lake, in addition to the returning one in Lake Placid. The Athletes Villages will have fire pits, hot chocolate and s’mores, are open to the public and are meant to be a fun place to hang out and hold medal ceremonies.

Competition is on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.