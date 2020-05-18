Empire Football League 2020 season canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Empire Football League, which includes the Glens Falls Greenjackets, announced Monday that its 2020 season is canceled due to the current impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, the league said, "With teams spanning multiple states, a plethora of ever-changing rules/protocols and constantly shrinking timelines, we made this decision with mixed feelings of pride and sadness.

The EFL, established in 1969, is composed of nine teams in New York and New Jersey. It was to begin its season on July 11.

The Greenjackets finished last season with a 4-6 record.

