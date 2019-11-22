GLENS FALLS — Four players and four builders have been nominated for the 2019-20 class of the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame.
The Hall's selection committee will choose the inductees in December. They will be inducted at the Adirondack Thunder's home game vs. Maine on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
The players are Sylvain Cloutier, Frank Littlejohn, Geordie Robertson and Gary Shuchuk. The builders are Doug Burch, Mike Kane, Dan Miner and Joe Vogel.
Cloutier played for the Red Wings in the American Hockey League and the IceHawks and Frostbite in the United Hockey League. He played 461 games for the Adirondack teams, second only to Glenn Merkosky's 494. In the AHL, 148 of his 274 career points came with the Red Wings.
Littlejohn played four seasons with the IceHawks and one with the Frostbite. During that time, he had 144 goals and 257 points. He also played in the AHL, ECHL and IHL. Littlejohn had 1,051 penalty minutes with the IceHawks.
Robertson played 172 games for the Red Wings and recorded 187 points in two and a half seasons, ranking him 11th in scoring on the team's career list. He was the regular-season leading scorer on Adirondack's 1985-86 championship team.
Shuchuk was a member of the Red Wings' fourth and final AHL title in 1991-92. During his three seasons with Adirondack, he recorded 79 goals and 125 assists in just 185 games. He went on to play 136 games in the NHL.
Burch was a member of the management team that Ned Harkness formed to launch the Red Wings in the AHL in 1979. He started as director of public relations and marketing for that team. Among many other achievements, he pushed for the creation of the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame and served on the board of directors of the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation from 2002 until his death in 2018.
Kane covered the founding of the Red Wings and reported on the team throughout its 20 seasons for the Schenectady Gazette. He is the author of the 1994 book, "Minor in Name Only: The History of the Adirondack Red Wings." He is the only three-time winner of the James Ellery Award, presented by the AHL for outstanding coverage of the league.
Miner began covering the Red Wings for WIPS/WXTY in Ticonderoga in 1985. He continued to cover the team for WENU/WSTL in Queensbury and began the first weekly hockey show, "Red Wings Wrap." He later started the "On Center Ice" radio program and has been the public address announcer for Adirondack teams since 1999.
Besides being a founding father of the Adirondack Youth Hockey Association, Vogel began a long career as an off-ice official in 1979. He advocated for the construction of the Fire Road rink in Glens Falls. Vogel, who died in 2012, was a goal judge and later part of the official statistics crew.
