LEWISBURG, Pa. — Former Whitehall standout Zoe Eggleston recorded the best heptathlon score by an Army athlete in 39 years on April 15 at the Bison Outdoor Classic track and field meet at Bucknell University.

On April 22, former Greenwich standout Quinn Collins captured the women's 800-meter run at the Bucknell Team Challenge, helping Army to a second-place finish. Collins, a junior at West Point, finished first with a time of 2 minutes, 14.21 seconds. She achieved her collegiate-best time of 2:12.71 on April 1, good for fifth at the Army-Navy Star Series Meet at Annapolis.

Eggleston, a sophomore, finished the women's heptathlon at the Bison Outdoor Classic with a score of 4733, good for third place. She was second in the 800 with a time of 2:23.69. She also cleared 5 feet, 3 inches for second in the high jump.

Eggleston finished third in the 200 (25.77 seconds) and shot put (35-11 1/2), sixth in the 100 hurdles (15.15), sixth in javelin (87-7) and eighth in the long jump (16-7 3/4). She improved her overall personal-best heptathlon score by 582 points, and her score at Bucknell was the program's third-best all-time in the event.