EFL, Greenjackets to open on Aug. 7

The Empire Football League announced on Friday that its 2021 season would begin on Aug. 7 and run through the end of September.

The Greenjackets, based at East Field, will play in the East Division with the Plattsburgh North Stars and the Tri City Spartans. The West Division will be made up of the Watertown Red & Black, the Syracuse Smash and the Northern NY Grizzlies.

The playoffs will take place on Oct. 2 and Oct. 9. The full schedule will be released at a later date.

