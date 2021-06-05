Edmunds, Crowd-Andersen among track Hall inductees

Glens Falls graduate Dick Edmunds, Greenwich's Alicia Crowd-Andersen and former Saratoga runners Erin Davis and Keelin Hollowood were among several athletes selected for the Greater Capital Regional Track, Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The class of 2021 will be inducted into the hall on Oct. 23 at the Albany Marriott on Wolf Road in Colonie. The 2020 class, delayed due to the pandemic, will be inducted at the same time.

Edmunds was New York state champion in the 220-yard dash in 1955 and 1956 and in the 100 in 1956. He later set 12 school records while running for Princeton University. In the 1960 Olympic Trials, he placed sixth in the 400 with a time of 46.44 seconds, a Princeton record that stood for 52 years.

Edmunds won a gold medal as part of the United States 1,600-meter relay in the 1963 Pan American Games.

Crowd-Andersen, a 1997 Greenwich graduate, holds seven individual and three relay records at her alma mater. She won four state titles and 16 sectional titles. She went on to Syracuse University, where she won All-Big East Conference and ECAC awards several times. She still holds the SU record in the 500.