ECHL Commissioner talks about Glens Falls, travel, goal reviews

Most notably Thunder coach Alex Loh, but several other ECHL coaches have complained about long, overnight trips to Brampton, Ontario for one game before having to travel back. Crelin said the scheduling software the league uses tries to alleviate that, and his office will try to reduce it, but it will never be completely obtainable.

“You’ve got a lot of moving parts, you’ve got geography, you have building availability — that’s the 800-pound gorilla in the room,” Crelin said. “So if Brampton has Sundays open, but we don’t want to lose a Saturday night in Adirondack or Toledo or Kalamazoo, somebody needs to get out there.”

As far as the new goal reviews and, for less than a month now, goaltender interference reviews, Crelin is pleased with how it’s going so far.

“Seventy-five percent of the (goal review) calls we’re sticking with anyway, which is good because that means we’re getting it right three out of four times,” he said.

Crelin mentioned that there have been some “hiccups” with referees getting comfortable and knowing what they’re looking at.

“There’s something known as parallax effect, which is when you’re looking down, and what you see may not actually be happening. It looks like the puck’s in, but it may not be.”