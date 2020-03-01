ECHL Commissioner talks about Glens Falls, travel, goal reviews

GLENS FALLS — ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin visited Glens Falls on Saturday as part of his annual check-in with each team. It’s no surprise that he feels the Adirondack Thunder are a vital part of the league.
Crelin called the Thunder “exhibit A” when it came to a team focusing on hockey, entertainment and commitment to its community.
“I think it all comes down to the people involved,” Crelin said. “I was here during the transition from the AHL to the ECHL and that group, and that group to this group, and I think it’s night and day. The results reflect in the stands and on the ice. Very proud of their commitment and what it has been able to do.”
Crelin said the Thunder serve an “old, traditional market,” but noted that Cool Insuring Arena fits the marketplace. From a geographic standpoint, Glens Falls serves as a good connector to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.
With the loss of Manchester in the North Division, Crelin has tried to get a team to replace the Monarchs, and he hasn’t ruled out returning to Manchester, but also noted the league’s public talks with Trois Rivieres, Quebec.
“I’d still like to get back into Manchester; I think it’s a sustainable market,” Crelin said. “There are still some hurdles to eclipse in both places. For this market in particular, I think it’s about four hours to Trois Rivieres, so not close but not far either. Once you get up in that market, Montreal, could serve as a connector to Newfoundland. It opens up a number of possibilities.”
Most notably Thunder coach Alex Loh, but several other ECHL coaches have complained about long, overnight trips to Brampton, Ontario for one game before having to travel back. Crelin said the scheduling software the league uses tries to alleviate that, and his office will try to reduce it, but it will never be completely obtainable.
“You’ve got a lot of moving parts, you’ve got geography, you have building availability — that’s the 800-pound gorilla in the room,” Crelin said. “So if Brampton has Sundays open, but we don’t want to lose a Saturday night in Adirondack or Toledo or Kalamazoo, somebody needs to get out there.”
As far as the new goal reviews and, for less than a month now, goaltender interference reviews, Crelin is pleased with how it’s going so far.
“Seventy-five percent of the (goal review) calls we’re sticking with anyway, which is good because that means we’re getting it right three out of four times,” he said.
Crelin mentioned that there have been some “hiccups” with referees getting comfortable and knowing what they’re looking at.
“There’s something known as parallax effect, which is when you’re looking down, and what you see may not actually be happening. It looks like the puck’s in, but it may not be.”
As far as goalie interference — which has bitten the Thunder twice this season — the next question Crelin faces is does the league want to add multiple angles to examine that as well as goal review.
“In our current system, play happens and now he wants to review. He has to skate over, pull the video up to where he wants it, review. Well, our fans are sitting there waiting to figure out what’s going on. We don’t want it to take 10 minutes,” said Crelin, who noted that the NHL has a central office, multiple angles and people to help expedite the process.
“You’ve got to weigh the pros and cons, because I don’t think a 10-minute stoppage in the middle of the game is good for anybody,” said Crelin, who said he’d be open to gradually adding angles.
“That’s realistic,” he said, “especially now that we’ve added goaltender interference, because when you look at things from different angles, it may appear different.”
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.