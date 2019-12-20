East Field improvements progressing

The work on East Field has entered its next phase, but Glens Falls Dragons owner Ben Bernard mentioned recently that the whole improvement project for the field’s 40th anniversary this upcoming season may take several phases.

The city-owned field got new LED lights last spring, mostly from a clean energy grant from NYSERDA and some rebated National Grid money. Bernard also had Rozell Industries pick up and store 1,500 stadium seats from the former Riverfront Stadium in Newark, New Jersey.

The final part of that was getting the 24-foot-by-7-foot scoreboard and video board from the stadium. It was donated to the Friends of East Field, but the only hitch was Bernard was responsible for picking it up, so Positive Energy from Granville did so. All the expenses from that cost about $23,000.

“The old scoreboard, the last couple of months, it’d start blinking, lights would go out, the board would go black and you’d have to wait for it to come back,” Bernard said. “It was embarrassing, but at the same time we had to get through with it.”

Bernard said he wanted to install the new scoreboard/video board just behind where the old one was, but ran into issues with the ground being so wet from all the rain last fall.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}