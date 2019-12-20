East Field improvements progressing

The work on East Field has entered its next phase, but Glens Falls Dragons owner Ben Bernard mentioned recently that the whole improvement project for the field’s 40th anniversary this upcoming season may take several phases.
The city-owned field got new LED lights last spring, mostly from a clean energy grant from NYSERDA and some rebated National Grid money. Bernard also had Rozell Industries pick up and store 1,500 stadium seats from the former Riverfront Stadium in Newark, New Jersey.
The final part of that was getting the 24-foot-by-7-foot scoreboard and video board from the stadium. It was donated to the Friends of East Field, but the only hitch was Bernard was responsible for picking it up, so Positive Energy from Granville did so. All the expenses from that cost about $23,000.
“The old scoreboard, the last couple of months, it’d start blinking, lights would go out, the board would go black and you’d have to wait for it to come back,” Bernard said. “It was embarrassing, but at the same time we had to get through with it.”
Bernard said he wanted to install the new scoreboard/video board just behind where the old one was, but ran into issues with the ground being so wet from all the rain last fall.
“So we had to wait until the ground really freezes and thaws, then do the work in the spring. We haven’t stopped, we’ve still attached the scoreboard,” Bernard said.
Bernard said installing the seats will take some money not yet in hand.
“But we’ve got to do it the right way,” Bernard said. “At some point, we’re looking at possible grant money or fundraising for them. We want to do 15 rows of 1,500 stadium seats dugout to dugout, and that’s plenty of seats to be good for 20 to 30 years. The biggest thing is getting together with the city and some kind of group or groups that would facilitate it.”
East Field currently has a few hundred seats behind home plate, some with plastic backs. Most of its seats are wooden bleachers mounted on steel supports, originally constructed in 1980, on the first- and third-base lines and the outfield. Bernard said he wants to put the seats on poured concrete and take down the old ironwork.
Knowing that could cost a lot of money, Bernard said he’s not averse to installing the seats in phases.
“Even if we did it phase 1, phase 2, phase 3, that’s fine,” he said. “But put them on real concrete and take down the old ironwork. Make sure you have adequate space for the seats. If phase 1 is 500 seats behind home plate, then so be it, and we can follow with the other phases.”
East Field also hosts Glens Falls Greenjackets football games, SUNY Adirondack and some high school baseball games, clinics and marching band performances.
