ALBANY — The Albany Dutchmen used eight hits and three errors to beat the Glens Falls Dragons in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game on Monday night.

Donavan Canterberry scored three runs and Brayden Childress went 2 for 3 for the Dutchmen, who scored six times in the first inning. Three pitchers combined on the win.

Zander Teator and Jack Griffin each went 2 for 3 for the Dragons, who are back home at East Field against Saugerties on Tuesday night (7 p.m.).