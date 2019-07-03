GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons played a solid game, but luck wasn’t kind to them in a 1-0 loss to the Albany Dutchmen in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League contest Wednesday at East Field.
A scoreless pitchers’ duel until the ninth, Albany (15-10) had Aaron Roose on second base heading for home on Justin Bench’s double, but Dragons left fielder Evan St. Claire threw him out at home for the second out. One batter later, however, Luke Franzoni doubled Bench in.
For the Dragons, starter Danny St. Clair and reliever Alex Henderson each went four innings and struck out two.
Carson Dunkel nabbed two runners trying to steal and Brian Hart stole his team-leading 10th base.
