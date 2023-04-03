WEST POINT — Queensbury High School graduate Brigid Duffy was named Patriot League women's lacrosse Rookie of the Week on Monday for the fourth time this season.

With 44 goals, the Army freshman ranks seventh in the nation and leads the Patriot League. She scored five goals in back-to-back wins over Lehigh and American as Army improved to 11-0 this past week.

Duffy was recently named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List and was also given honorable mention on the ILWomen Midseason All-American team. She has gone eight straight games with at least three goals.