WEST POINT — Queensbury High School graduate Brigid Duffy was named Patriot League Rookie of the Year on Monday. She was also named a Patriot League first-team all-star.

The Army freshman is tied for the league lead in goals with 50 and goals per game with 3.13. She ranks in the top 10 in the conference for ground balls (30), shots (116), points (71) and draw controls (74) and leads Army with 15 caused turnovers.

Duffy won the league's Rookie of the Week honor five times this season and was named Midfielder of the Week once. Her 50 goals are second in the nation among freshmen.

She is the second Army women's lacrosse player to win Rookie of the Year honors.