Queensbury's Brigid Duffy was among nearly 100 players invited to try out for the 2024 US Women’s U20 National Team, according to USA Lacrosse Magazine.

Duffy garnered numerous awards in her freshman season with the Army women's lacrosse team. She was the Patriot League's Rookie of the Year as well as a first-team league all-star after scoring 56 goals and 82 points this season. She was honored as a third-team All-American.