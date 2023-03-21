WEST POINT — Queensbury graduate Brigid Duffy won another honor from the Patriot League this week.

The freshman was named Rookie of the Week after scoring eight goals as Army improved to 8-0. She had five goals and nine draw controls in an 18-14 victory over Siena. Duffy then recorded three goals, two assists and five draw controls in Army's 23-6 win over Holy Cross.

With 31 goals in eight games, Duffy is seventh in the NCAA in scoring, and second among freshmen. She's the top scorer in the Patriot League. Duffy already has three Rookie of the Week awards and one Midfielder of the Week honor this season.